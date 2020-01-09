All apartments in Burke
Last updated January 9 2020 at 12:05 AM

6463 HONEY TREE COURT

6463 Honey Tree Court · No Longer Available
Location

6463 Honey Tree Court, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family home just off Old Keene Mill Rd and seconds to Fairfax County Pkwy*5 True Bedrooms including 5th huge Bedroom in basement with adjoining full bath*Home freshly painted*Brand New Samsung Appliances including Built-in Microwave, Smooth Top Stove, & Side By Side Fridge*New Granite Counter-top, Stainless Sink, & Faucet*New Kitchen floor*Hardwood Floors main and upper level*Ceramic tile lower level*Good size eat-in kitchen w/door to deck*New front windows just installed (rear windows were done in the past)*BOTH FULL BATHS UPSTAIRS SCHEDULED TO BE REMODELED PRIOR TO MOVE IN*2 Fireplaces one in family room on main level and one in lower level walkout rec room*Huge 2 car garage with lots of storage*Tenant pays utilities, trash removal, snow removal, and renter's insurance*Owners will consider pets on a case by case basis*Owner is not accepting vouchers*Application fee $40 per adult payable to Weichert Realtors with application in certified check or money order

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6463 HONEY TREE COURT have any available units?
6463 HONEY TREE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 6463 HONEY TREE COURT have?
Some of 6463 HONEY TREE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6463 HONEY TREE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6463 HONEY TREE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6463 HONEY TREE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 6463 HONEY TREE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 6463 HONEY TREE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6463 HONEY TREE COURT offers parking.
Does 6463 HONEY TREE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6463 HONEY TREE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6463 HONEY TREE COURT have a pool?
No, 6463 HONEY TREE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6463 HONEY TREE COURT have accessible units?
No, 6463 HONEY TREE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6463 HONEY TREE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6463 HONEY TREE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6463 HONEY TREE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6463 HONEY TREE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

