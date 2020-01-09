6463 HONEY TREE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Family home just off Old Keene Mill Rd and seconds to Fairfax County Pkwy*5 True Bedrooms including 5th huge Bedroom in basement with adjoining full bath*Home freshly painted*Brand New Samsung Appliances including Built-in Microwave, Smooth Top Stove, & Side By Side Fridge*New Granite Counter-top, Stainless Sink, & Faucet*New Kitchen floor*Hardwood Floors main and upper level*Ceramic tile lower level*Good size eat-in kitchen w/door to deck*New front windows just installed (rear windows were done in the past)*BOTH FULL BATHS UPSTAIRS SCHEDULED TO BE REMODELED PRIOR TO MOVE IN*2 Fireplaces one in family room on main level and one in lower level walkout rec room*Huge 2 car garage with lots of storage*Tenant pays utilities, trash removal, snow removal, and renter's insurance*Owners will consider pets on a case by case basis*Owner is not accepting vouchers*Application fee $40 per adult payable to Weichert Realtors with application in certified check or money order