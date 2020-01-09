6463 HONEY TREE COURT

Amenities
Single Family home just off Old Keene Mill Rd and seconds to Fairfax County Pkwy*5 True Bedrooms including 5th huge Bedroom in basement with adjoining full bath*Home freshly painted*Brand New Samsung Appliances including Built-in Microwave, Smooth Top Stove, & Side By Side Fridge*New Granite Counter-top, Stainless Sink, & Faucet*New Kitchen floor*Hardwood Floors main and upper level*Ceramic tile lower level*Good size eat-in kitchen w/door to deck*New front windows just installed (rear windows were done in the past)*BOTH FULL BATHS UPSTAIRS SCHEDULED TO BE REMODELED PRIOR TO MOVE IN*2 Fireplaces one in family room on main level and one in lower level walkout rec room*Huge 2 car garage with lots of storage*Tenant pays utilities, trash removal, snow removal, and renter's insurance*Owners will consider pets on a case by case basis*Owner is not accepting vouchers*Application fee $40 per adult payable to Weichert Realtors with application in certified check or money order