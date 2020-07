Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CHECK OUT THE LOWERED PRICE ON THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE *GREAT LOCATION * NEARBY SHOPPING * STEPS TO COMMUNITY POOL * IDEAL LIVING SPACE WITH SEPARATE DINING, LIVING ROOM * AMPLE CLOSETS * FRESH PAINT * NEW FFOORINGS * GRANITE COUNTERS * STAINLESS APPLIANCES * SPARKLING AND READY FOR YOU TO MOVE RIGHT IN * ASSIGNED PARKING RIGHT IN FRONT OF UNIT * VERY WELL PRICED FOR COMMUNITY AND SIZE * SMALL DOG CASE BY CASE WITH DEPOSIT