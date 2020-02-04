6016 MILL COVE COURT

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 level end unit townhouse with a total of 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. Townhouse has 2500 SqFt including basement above ground. Garden owner's bathroom includes jet jacuzzi Whirlpool tub. Hardwood floors all over. Open floor plan with lots of light in the kitchen, living and dining room. Beautiful views! One-bedroom basement with a full bath and walk-in closet. 2 car garages with additional parking on the driveway and adjacent visitor's parking lot. Back to brick patio, parkland, and walking trail. Everything ready if you like to entertain. Quiet neighborhood but Located near major routes including I-495, I-395 and public transportation including 0.7 miles to VRE Station . Close to restaurants and much more. Enjoy all Burke parks!!! Real estate agent owned.