6016 MILL COVE COURT
Last updated February 4 2020 at 7:37 AM

6016 MILL COVE COURT

6016 Mill Cove Court · No Longer Available
Location

6016 Mill Cove Court, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 3 level end unit townhouse with a total of 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. Townhouse has 2500 SqFt including basement above ground. Garden owner's bathroom includes jet jacuzzi Whirlpool tub. Hardwood floors all over. Open floor plan with lots of light in the kitchen, living and dining room. Beautiful views! One-bedroom basement with a full bath and walk-in closet. 2 car garages with additional parking on the driveway and adjacent visitor's parking lot. Back to brick patio, parkland, and walking trail. Everything ready if you like to entertain. Quiet neighborhood but Located near major routes including I-495, I-395 and public transportation including 0.7 miles to VRE Station . Close to restaurants and much more. Enjoy all Burke parks!!! Real estate agent owned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6016 MILL COVE COURT have any available units?
6016 MILL COVE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 6016 MILL COVE COURT have?
Some of 6016 MILL COVE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6016 MILL COVE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6016 MILL COVE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6016 MILL COVE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6016 MILL COVE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 6016 MILL COVE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6016 MILL COVE COURT offers parking.
Does 6016 MILL COVE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6016 MILL COVE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6016 MILL COVE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 6016 MILL COVE COURT has a pool.
Does 6016 MILL COVE COURT have accessible units?
No, 6016 MILL COVE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6016 MILL COVE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6016 MILL COVE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6016 MILL COVE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6016 MILL COVE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
