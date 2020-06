Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

BASEMENT RENTAL ONLY- Includes all utilities and is furnished- Fantastic location with easy and quick access to the VRE, 495, I66, FfxCo Pkwy and more. Private entrance through the rear plus plenty of visitor and street parking available. Tenant will have access to the kitchen, laundry room and use of common areas There is a dog that will stay so tenant should be dog friendly.