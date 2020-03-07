All apartments in Burke
Find more places like 5867 KARA PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burke, VA
/
5867 KARA PL
Last updated March 7 2020 at 8:57 PM

5867 KARA PL

5867 Kara Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burke
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

5867 Kara Place, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
playground
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Location, Location, Location! Beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse located in the Lake Braddock area. Remolded Kitchen and Baths that are stunning! New Carpet, and Fresh paint throughout making the townhouse in perfect, move-in condition. Large living room, dining room and eat in kitchen. Basement has plenty of storage, and a LARGE family room with a walkout to a picturesque back yard that backs to the woods. Its walking distance from the Commuter/VRE station, Tot Lot, and walking paths. Easy Access to I95/395/495 and Fairfax County Parkway. 17-20 min drive to the Pentagon, Washington DC, and Ronald Reagan Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5867 KARA PL have any available units?
5867 KARA PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 5867 KARA PL have?
Some of 5867 KARA PL's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5867 KARA PL currently offering any rent specials?
5867 KARA PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5867 KARA PL pet-friendly?
No, 5867 KARA PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 5867 KARA PL offer parking?
Yes, 5867 KARA PL offers parking.
Does 5867 KARA PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5867 KARA PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5867 KARA PL have a pool?
No, 5867 KARA PL does not have a pool.
Does 5867 KARA PL have accessible units?
No, 5867 KARA PL does not have accessible units.
Does 5867 KARA PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5867 KARA PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 5867 KARA PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 5867 KARA PL does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Burke 1 BedroomsBurke 2 Bedrooms
Burke Apartments with BalconyBurke Apartments with Parking
Burke Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VA
Newington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University