5867 KARA PL

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking playground microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground

Location, Location, Location! Beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse located in the Lake Braddock area. Remolded Kitchen and Baths that are stunning! New Carpet, and Fresh paint throughout making the townhouse in perfect, move-in condition. Large living room, dining room and eat in kitchen. Basement has plenty of storage, and a LARGE family room with a walkout to a picturesque back yard that backs to the woods. Its walking distance from the Commuter/VRE station, Tot Lot, and walking paths. Easy Access to I95/395/495 and Fairfax County Parkway. 17-20 min drive to the Pentagon, Washington DC, and Ronald Reagan Airport.