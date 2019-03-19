All apartments in Burke
5614 Stillwater Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5614 Stillwater Court

5614 Stillwater Court · No Longer Available
Location

5614 Stillwater Court, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Renter's Warehouse and Hishyar Shahab are excited to present this spacious Townhouse in ideal location. Fully renovated, updated, and painted in August including all walls, ceilings, and even closets. New Carpet on entire upper level and stairs. New Hardwood floor in first floor. New backyard fence. Renovated Kitchen and stainless steel appliances. New Granite Countertops and the renovated bathrooms. Community: New Lakepointe is a great community with Great Schools, neighbors, and amenities such as pool, tennis/basketball courts and playground. Bus stop at entrance of community. VRE and shopping center nearby. 1 reserved and 2nd open parking spot directly in front of townhouse. Plenty of parking in the court and on the entrance street. Homes here are not often available for rent. For more information and scheduling showing please contact Hishyar at 703-589-0001.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5614 Stillwater Court have any available units?
5614 Stillwater Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 5614 Stillwater Court have?
Some of 5614 Stillwater Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5614 Stillwater Court currently offering any rent specials?
5614 Stillwater Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5614 Stillwater Court pet-friendly?
No, 5614 Stillwater Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 5614 Stillwater Court offer parking?
Yes, 5614 Stillwater Court offers parking.
Does 5614 Stillwater Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5614 Stillwater Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5614 Stillwater Court have a pool?
Yes, 5614 Stillwater Court has a pool.
Does 5614 Stillwater Court have accessible units?
No, 5614 Stillwater Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5614 Stillwater Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5614 Stillwater Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5614 Stillwater Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5614 Stillwater Court does not have units with air conditioning.
