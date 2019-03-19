5614 Stillwater Court

Amenities

Renter's Warehouse and Hishyar Shahab are excited to present this spacious Townhouse in ideal location. Fully renovated, updated, and painted in August including all walls, ceilings, and even closets. New Carpet on entire upper level and stairs. New Hardwood floor in first floor. New backyard fence. Renovated Kitchen and stainless steel appliances. New Granite Countertops and the renovated bathrooms. Community: New Lakepointe is a great community with Great Schools, neighbors, and amenities such as pool, tennis/basketball courts and playground. Bus stop at entrance of community. VRE and shopping center nearby. 1 reserved and 2nd open parking spot directly in front of townhouse. Plenty of parking in the court and on the entrance street. Homes here are not often available for rent. For more information and scheduling showing please contact Hishyar at 703-589-0001.