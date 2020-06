6100 Calico Pool Ln

Amenities

NEWLY RENOVATED TOWNHOUSE ON CALICO POOL LANE, BURKE CENTRE!



SITUATED NEAR TERRA CENTRE ELEMENTARY AND IN ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL BOUNDARY, THIS NEWLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM, ALL NEW 3.5 BATHS WITH STAINLESS LG KITCHEN APPLIANCES, UPDATED FIREPLACE, REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING/DINING ROOM AND AN HISTORIC VIRGINA BARNWOOD RECREATION ROOM WITH CLOSET THAT COULD BE FOURTH BEDROOM OPENS ONTO A BRAND NEW WOODEN PATIO FOR OUTDOOR DINING/LIVING.

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2019 FOR $2,400.00 MONTHLY WHILE ENJOYING ALL BURKE CENTRE AMENITIES LIKE SWIMMING POOLS, WALKING TRAILS AND NEAR

VRE FOR DC COMMUTERS!

CALL DAVID AT 703-425-6051 OR 202-361-6949.



COME SEE FOR YOURSELF THIS STUNNING MAKEOVER!