5732 Nordeen Oak Court, Burke VA 22015. Avail is this 4 BR 2.5 BA TH in Burke VA. BURKE/FAIRFAX: Features large open rooms, plenty of storage, low maintenance rear yard, backs up to woods, close to shopping and public transportation. and so much more. 1/2 mile shopping, restaurants, pub trans, parks, trails, and is part of Burke Conservatory. Only 3 miles to George Mason University. Pets case by case.