Home
/
Burke Centre, VA
/
5707 WATERS EDGE LANDING COURT
Last updated December 13 2019 at 2:12 AM

5707 WATERS EDGE LANDING COURT

5707 Waters Edge Landing Court · No Longer Available
Location

5707 Waters Edge Landing Court, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Absolutely BEAUTIFUL brick 3 level towhome with a walk out basement backing to Lake Barton! Amazing views of the lake from the Living and Dining rooms, the large deck, Master Bedroom, upstairs hallway, and lower level! Situated in the back of the cul-de-sac, this home has 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms, gorgeous Brazilian hardwood floors, updated kitchen opens to family room with wood burning fireplace, lovely master bathroom with dual sinks and glass shower, walk in closet, and two storage sheds. The lower level has a rec room that walks out to the patio, huge laundry and storage room, legal bedroom with walk in closet, and full bathroom. Walking trails all along the lake. Conveniently located close to shopping and restaurants. Don't miss this great home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5707 WATERS EDGE LANDING COURT have any available units?
5707 WATERS EDGE LANDING COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 5707 WATERS EDGE LANDING COURT have?
Some of 5707 WATERS EDGE LANDING COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5707 WATERS EDGE LANDING COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5707 WATERS EDGE LANDING COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5707 WATERS EDGE LANDING COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5707 WATERS EDGE LANDING COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke Centre.
Does 5707 WATERS EDGE LANDING COURT offer parking?
No, 5707 WATERS EDGE LANDING COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5707 WATERS EDGE LANDING COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5707 WATERS EDGE LANDING COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5707 WATERS EDGE LANDING COURT have a pool?
No, 5707 WATERS EDGE LANDING COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5707 WATERS EDGE LANDING COURT have accessible units?
No, 5707 WATERS EDGE LANDING COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5707 WATERS EDGE LANDING COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5707 WATERS EDGE LANDING COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5707 WATERS EDGE LANDING COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5707 WATERS EDGE LANDING COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

