5707 WATERS EDGE LANDING COURT

Absolutely BEAUTIFUL brick 3 level towhome with a walk out basement backing to Lake Barton! Amazing views of the lake from the Living and Dining rooms, the large deck, Master Bedroom, upstairs hallway, and lower level! Situated in the back of the cul-de-sac, this home has 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms, gorgeous Brazilian hardwood floors, updated kitchen opens to family room with wood burning fireplace, lovely master bathroom with dual sinks and glass shower, walk in closet, and two storage sheds. The lower level has a rec room that walks out to the patio, huge laundry and storage room, legal bedroom with walk in closet, and full bathroom. Walking trails all along the lake. Conveniently located close to shopping and restaurants. Don't miss this great home!