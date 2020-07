Amenities

**What a great home in Burke Centre !! The owner has lavished love on this home. Live the Burke Centre lifestyle. Plenty of room in this home. Main level is bright and cheerful with eat in kitchen. Living room walks out to deck for outdoor living. The bedroom sizes are generous. The lower level is a walkout which allows more light ! Carpet & Paint 1 year old. New Dishwasher 2019. New Washer and Dryer 2019. Refrigerator 2018. Stove 2017. HVAC 2017. Walking distance to shopping, school and restaurants. Burke Centre is known for the great community. Sorry...No pets. No smoking. and no more then 2 adults