300 Vista Links Drive

3 BR 2.5 Bath Custom Home - This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, plus an office all overlooking the Vista Links Golf Course and minutes from schools, shopping, and Historic Lexington, VA. It is partially furnished and offers tile and hardwood floors throughout, a two car garage, and a covered front porch. There is a two sided fireplace in the center of expansive open floor plan and it has a large rear deck great for entertaining. The home has a full unfinished basement with plenty of storage and room for a ping pong or pool table. Offered at $1950 a month. Pets are considered with pet rent and a pet deposit. Call for more information or to set up a tour.



