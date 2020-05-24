All apartments in Buckhall
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:52 AM

8428 Summer Breeze Pl

8428 Summer Breeze Place · No Longer Available
Location

8428 Summer Breeze Place, Buckhall, VA 20110

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
parking
walk in closets
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Gorgeous Room Available in Huge Single Family - Property Id: 229546

FULLY FURNISHED+ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED room available in GORGEOUS home
Fully furnished rooms (1) available in a luxurious, clean, spacious, single-family home. This offer is hard to pass up! Quiet, extremely safe neighborhood, near major shopping centers and close to commuter rails. The following FULLY FURNISHED rooms are available:

1. Room 1:
-SPACIOUS, FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED ROOM WITH A WALK-IN closet
-$695 per month!!!
-Only a $450 security deposit
-FULLY SECURED room with lock (Key for room and Key to get inside house)
***FEMALES ONLY PLEASE***
*Electricity, Wi-Fi, Water, LAUNDRY, PARKING ALL INCLUDED
*NO PETS PLEASE
*NO ALCOHOL, PARTIES, OR DRUGS will be tolerated
*CLOSE Commuter Rails are Manassas 7-minute drive, 2.7 miles and Manassas Park 10 min, 3.6 miles, near I-66 and train stations serve Amtrak and VRE Commuter Trains
*Near by airports: Washington Dulles International, Ronald Reagan, Manassas Regional Airport
*Shopping Centers, restaurants, museums nearby
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229546
Property Id 229546

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5774613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8428 Summer Breeze Pl have any available units?
8428 Summer Breeze Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckhall, VA.
What amenities does 8428 Summer Breeze Pl have?
Some of 8428 Summer Breeze Pl's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8428 Summer Breeze Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8428 Summer Breeze Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8428 Summer Breeze Pl pet-friendly?
No, 8428 Summer Breeze Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckhall.
Does 8428 Summer Breeze Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8428 Summer Breeze Pl offers parking.
Does 8428 Summer Breeze Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8428 Summer Breeze Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8428 Summer Breeze Pl have a pool?
No, 8428 Summer Breeze Pl does not have a pool.
Does 8428 Summer Breeze Pl have accessible units?
No, 8428 Summer Breeze Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8428 Summer Breeze Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8428 Summer Breeze Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 8428 Summer Breeze Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 8428 Summer Breeze Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
