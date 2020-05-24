8428 Summer Breeze Pl

Amenities
Gorgeous Room Available in Huge Single Family - Property Id: 229546
FULLY FURNISHED+ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED room available in GORGEOUS home
Fully furnished rooms (1) available in a luxurious, clean, spacious, single-family home. This offer is hard to pass up! Quiet, extremely safe neighborhood, near major shopping centers and close to commuter rails. The following FULLY FURNISHED rooms are available:
1. Room 1:
-SPACIOUS, FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED ROOM WITH A WALK-IN closet
-$695 per month!!!
-Only a $450 security deposit
-FULLY SECURED room with lock (Key for room and Key to get inside house)
***FEMALES ONLY PLEASE***
*Electricity, Wi-Fi, Water, LAUNDRY, PARKING ALL INCLUDED
*NO PETS PLEASE
*NO ALCOHOL, PARTIES, OR DRUGS will be tolerated
*CLOSE Commuter Rails are Manassas 7-minute drive, 2.7 miles and Manassas Park 10 min, 3.6 miles, near I-66 and train stations serve Amtrak and VRE Commuter Trains
*Near by airports: Washington Dulles International, Ronald Reagan, Manassas Regional Airport
*Shopping Centers, restaurants, museums nearby
