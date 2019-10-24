All apartments in Buckhall
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:13 PM

8220 Lone Oak Ct

8220 Lone Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

8220 Lone Oak Court, Buckhall, VA 20111

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath SFH - Renters Warehouse presents this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 full bath and 1 half bath single family home with double level deck and huge backyard. Dogs allowed, no cats, sorry. Nice office room on the main floor open kitchen with living room. Cul-de-sac house in great location. Basement is not finished. Close proximity to Route 29 or I-66 and Virginia Rail Express, Close to shopping, restaurants. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. Call for a tour at 571.239.0553.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5174145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8220 Lone Oak Ct have any available units?
8220 Lone Oak Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckhall, VA.
Is 8220 Lone Oak Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8220 Lone Oak Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8220 Lone Oak Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8220 Lone Oak Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8220 Lone Oak Ct offer parking?
No, 8220 Lone Oak Ct does not offer parking.
Does 8220 Lone Oak Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8220 Lone Oak Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8220 Lone Oak Ct have a pool?
No, 8220 Lone Oak Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8220 Lone Oak Ct have accessible units?
No, 8220 Lone Oak Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8220 Lone Oak Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8220 Lone Oak Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8220 Lone Oak Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 8220 Lone Oak Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

