8220 Lone Oak Ct

Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath SFH - Renters Warehouse presents this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 full bath and 1 half bath single family home with double level deck and huge backyard. Dogs allowed, no cats, sorry. Nice office room on the main floor open kitchen with living room. Cul-de-sac house in great location. Basement is not finished. Close proximity to Route 29 or I-66 and Virginia Rail Express, Close to shopping, restaurants. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. Call for a tour at 571.239.0553.



