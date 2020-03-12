All apartments in Buckhall
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM

10121 MOORE DRIVE

10121 Moore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10121 Moore Drive, Buckhall, VA 20111

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 Large Bedrooms / 1 Full BathroomBasement for StorageLarge Driveway with Lots of ParkingLarge YardNew Washer & Dryer Sunroom & Covered Front PorchNew Bathroom & Kitchen - with NEWER AppliancesGranite Counter TopsHuge Living RoomHardwood Floors Through OutOutside Shed for Dry Storage or Lawn Mower

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10121 MOORE DRIVE have any available units?
10121 MOORE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckhall, VA.
What amenities does 10121 MOORE DRIVE have?
Some of 10121 MOORE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10121 MOORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10121 MOORE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10121 MOORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10121 MOORE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckhall.
Does 10121 MOORE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10121 MOORE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10121 MOORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10121 MOORE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10121 MOORE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10121 MOORE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10121 MOORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10121 MOORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10121 MOORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10121 MOORE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10121 MOORE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10121 MOORE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

