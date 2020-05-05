All apartments in Brambleton
22987 Eversole Ter

22987 Eversole Te · No Longer Available
Location

22987 Eversole Te, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
22987 Eversole Ter Available 06/01/20 Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath end unit near Brambleton Town Center! - Gorgeous end unit located in highly desired Brambleton Town Center. Featuring a gas fireplace, sunny kitchen with large patio and 2 car garage. You won't want to miss this gem! Conveniently close to park areas and town center, plus easy commuting to Toll Road and Route 28! NO smoking. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. LB Application & LB Lease required.
Note: Pictures used in this listing are of the property when it was vacant, there are tenants living here!

(RLNE2186031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22987 Eversole Ter have any available units?
22987 Eversole Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
Is 22987 Eversole Ter currently offering any rent specials?
22987 Eversole Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22987 Eversole Ter pet-friendly?
No, 22987 Eversole Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 22987 Eversole Ter offer parking?
Yes, 22987 Eversole Ter offers parking.
Does 22987 Eversole Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22987 Eversole Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22987 Eversole Ter have a pool?
No, 22987 Eversole Ter does not have a pool.
Does 22987 Eversole Ter have accessible units?
No, 22987 Eversole Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 22987 Eversole Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 22987 Eversole Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22987 Eversole Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 22987 Eversole Ter does not have units with air conditioning.

