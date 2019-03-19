22362 EXE SQUARE

Amenities

First floor rent. Great opportunity to rent the entire first floor studio with private backyard in a brand new luxury town-home that is steps away from Ashburn Metro. A huge, double paneled private entry greets you and opens you to the light-filled studio. Live in the huge bedroom with sitting area, closets, full bath, and mini kitchen, relax at your private backyard and watch birds singing on tree top in the connected preserved green area, this studio apartment adores you with mix of comfort and luxury all seasons. Steps to Ashburn Metro StationWithin walking distance of the Silver Line at the Ashburn Metro stationAround the corner from Harris TeeterShort drive to Dulles International AirportQuick access to Highway 7 and Dulles Toll RoadNear Lansdowne, Leesburg and all the businesses of the Dulles Tech CorridorMinutes from One Loudoun, Broadlands Village Center, Brambleton Town Center, Dulles Towne Center, Reston Town Center and Leesburg OutletsWashington D.C. sporting events and museumsAbout the community (Westmoore): Relax and enjoy the perfect mix of comfort and luxury in an ideal location you can call home. There is so much to love at Westmoore! From the design of our townhomes to the incredible amenities, this is the community you~ve been looking for.