Brambleton, VA
22362 EXE SQUARE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22362 EXE SQUARE

22362 Exe Sq · No Longer Available
Location

22362 Exe Sq, Brambleton, VA 20148

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
First floor rent. Great opportunity to rent the entire first floor studio with private backyard in a brand new luxury town-home that is steps away from Ashburn Metro. A huge, double paneled private entry greets you and opens you to the light-filled studio. Live in the huge bedroom with sitting area, closets, full bath, and mini kitchen, relax at your private backyard and watch birds singing on tree top in the connected preserved green area, this studio apartment adores you with mix of comfort and luxury all seasons. Steps to Ashburn Metro StationWithin walking distance of the Silver Line at the Ashburn Metro stationAround the corner from Harris TeeterShort drive to Dulles International AirportQuick access to Highway 7 and Dulles Toll RoadNear Lansdowne, Leesburg and all the businesses of the Dulles Tech CorridorMinutes from One Loudoun, Broadlands Village Center, Brambleton Town Center, Dulles Towne Center, Reston Town Center and Leesburg OutletsWashington D.C. sporting events and museumsAbout the community (Westmoore): Relax and enjoy the perfect mix of comfort and luxury in an ideal location you can call home. There is so much to love at Westmoore! From the design of our townhomes to the incredible amenities, this is the community you~ve been looking for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22362 EXE SQUARE have any available units?
22362 EXE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
Is 22362 EXE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
22362 EXE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22362 EXE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 22362 EXE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 22362 EXE SQUARE offer parking?
No, 22362 EXE SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 22362 EXE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22362 EXE SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22362 EXE SQUARE have a pool?
No, 22362 EXE SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 22362 EXE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 22362 EXE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 22362 EXE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 22362 EXE SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22362 EXE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22362 EXE SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
