Charming 3 beds/1.5 bath TH fully with bay window overlooking the front yard and fully fenced level yard on a cul-de-sac with no through street. Home has new laminate flooring on main level and carpet on upper level along with granite kitchen counters. Full size washer and dryer on lower level and neutral paint throughout. Parking is available in front and rear of home. Minutes to shops and restaurants, close to commuter routes, and playground nearby. Don't miss out on a great rental in Berryville!