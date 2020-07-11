171 Apartments for rent in Bellwood, VA with washer-dryer

/
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
11 Units Available
Bellwood
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,112
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,563
1139 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.
Results within 1 mile of Bellwood
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2342 Buena Vista Blvd
2342 Buena Vista Boulevard, Chester, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
Reserve this home today with $200 down Please stop by the leasing office at 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond 4 bedroom 1.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Meadowbook
3742 Pennyweight Court
3742 Pennyweight Court, Meadowbrook, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,305
2389 sqft
Gorgeous, Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in North Chesterfield Available Aug 7th! - Beautiful four bedroom, two and a half bathroom home tucked away in the Silverleaf community ready Aug 7th! Located between Hopkins Road and Beulah Road, convenient to
Results within 5 miles of Bellwood
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
River Forest Apartments
5701 Quiet Pine Cir, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1073 sqft
Luxury apartment complex located just 3 miles west of I-95 and close to VA-288 for easy access to downtown. Feature 9-foot ceilings and gas fireplaces. Resort-style swimming pool and cardio fitness center.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
22 Units Available
Courthouse Green
6417 Statute St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,002
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1163 sqft
These traditional Chesterfield homes are close to Interstate 95 and just 15 minutes from downtownn Richmond. Units boast bathtubs, ceiling fans and ice makers. Playground, pool and tennis court are all located on-site.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
13 Units Available
Festival Park
3524 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Chester and close to I-95 and I-288. Homes feature bamboo flooring, high ceilings, large windows, and in-unit washer/dryers. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
12 Units Available
Garden Springs
10801 Dylans Walk Rd, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,534
1306 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,227
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1166 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
1 Unit Available
The Jane at Moore's Lake
12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living is waiting for you at The Jane at Moore's Lake.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
10 Units Available
White Oak Luxury Apartments
1920 Dunlap Cres, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1273 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of I-95. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, courtyard, tennis court, and pool table.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
5 Units Available
Park at Village Green
3544 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
846 sqft
Nearby West Hundred Road provides all the shopping and dining options residents of this community could need. Amenities include garage parking, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Apartments are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
4 Units Available
Chester Village Green
3534 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, clubhouse, key fob access and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Various retail options are just a walk away along West Hundred Road.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Piney Knolls
Brookmont
3238 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$854
830 sqft
Brookmont Apartments is located on the South Side of Richmond just minutes away from downtown and major interstates. Enjoy the convenience of our 24 hour on-site laundry facility and our fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
South Garden
Rock Creek Apartments
2830 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$857
855 sqft
Nestled in a quiet area of Richmond, VA, Rock Creek is a beautifully renovated apartment community with plenty of charm and amenities.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Woodhaven
1049 Dixon Drive
1049 Dixon Drive, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1430 sqft
1049 Dixon Drive Available 08/05/20 2 BR / 1 BA Southside, Darling Cape Cod with Screened Porch, PETS CONSIDERED! Available August 5th! - Darling cape cod with two bedrooms & one bathroom.
1 of 32
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
12625 Prestonfield Dr
12625 Prestonfield Dr, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1503 sqft
Newer three bedroom town home with a one car garage. Patio out back.This home is located in Rivers Bend Subdivision with great access to major roadways and recreational activities.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bensley
5403 Remuda Dr
5403 Remuda Drive, Bensley, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Please stop by the leasing office to apply at 1701 Colorado Ave richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -central heat and air -hardwood floors -off street parking -good size bedrooms with closet space -appliances included -washer and dryer
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bensley
5205 Goolsby Ct
5205 Goolsby Court, Bensley, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
Huge living room Eat in kitchen Half bath downstairs Large bedrooms Renovated bathroom Washer/dryer included includes water/sewer/trash To qualify you have to have a job making a min of 3 times the rent, no negative rental history, and credit
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Grove
2301 Harwood St Unit B
2301 Harwood St, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,302
1500 sqft
ONE MONTHS FREE Beautiful Renovated 3 bed 1 bath Duplex AVAILABLE NOW! Water/Sewer/Trash/ Security System Included!! - Owner pays ALL UTILITIES except electric and internet Don't miss this beautifully renovated top floor duplex unit 10 minutes from
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
7109 St. Annas Ct.
7109 Saint Annas Ct, Chesterfield County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1120 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bed 1.5 Bath End unit Townhouse. Newly updated kitchen with refrigerator,stove/oven,microwave, dishwasher and full size washer/dryer. Living room and dining room with a fireplace. Has a back deck. PET FRIENDLY!! Gorgeous 2 Bed 1.
1 of 25
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1117 Durley Ct
1117 Durley Court, Henrico County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2196 sqft
Expanded tri-level offers 5 bedrooms, and 4 full baths! Master Suite on ground level, and another on 3rd level! Fresh paint, double oven, dishwasher, and storage shed! Set on nice cul-de-sac, yet close to downtown! Call Beth Adams 804-704-0862 for
1 of 2
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
McGuire
1118 Floral Ave
1118 Floral Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1129 sqft
3 BR Brick Rancher in Woodstock for $1050.00 per month. - Charming 3 BR and 1 Full Bath Brick Rancher for $1050.00 per month. Home Features Living Room and Eat -In Kitchen. Master BR has a Sitting Room Attached. Hardwood Floors.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop
9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1450 sqft
TOTALLY RENOVATED HOME IN CHESTERFIELD - **As a protective measures, face masks are mandatory, gloves preferred but not required, during showings. *9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop, Chesterfield, VA 23237 in the Hollymeade subdivision *Pristine 1450 s.f.
Results within 10 miles of Bellwood
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
55 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
Cedar Broad
1820 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1069 sqft
New construction with rooftop lounge. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, extra storage, and in-unit laundry. Community has game room, coffee bar, and bike storage. Key fob access.
