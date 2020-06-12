/
2 bedroom apartments
136 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bellwood, VA
Bellwood
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
896 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.
Bellwood
2024 Periwinkle Drive
2024 Periwinkle Drive, Bellwood, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
942 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom contemporary for $1100 per month on almost a half acre! Home features include extensive laminate hardwood floors, replacement vinyl windows, ceiling fans in both bedrooms, ceramic counter tops, exterior tool shed, and back deck.
Results within 1 mile of Bellwood
Meadowbook
Crystal Lakes Townhomes
3501 Meadowdale Blvd, Meadowbrook, VA
2 Bedrooms
$840
899 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes in a pet-friendly community with basketball courts, playgrounds, fishing lakes, fitness trail and a pool. Units have large closets, patios and fully-equipped kitchens.
Results within 5 miles of Bellwood
The Jane at Moore's Lake
12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1012 sqft
Luxury living is waiting for you at The Jane at Moore's Lake.
South Garden
Rock Creek Apartments
2830 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$857
855 sqft
Nestled in a quiet area of Richmond, VA, Rock Creek is a beautifully renovated apartment community with plenty of charm and amenities.
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
978 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1400 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual & self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Courthouse Green
6417 Statute St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
963 sqft
These traditional Chesterfield homes are close to Interstate 95 and just 15 minutes from downtownn Richmond. Units boast bathtubs, ceiling fans and ice makers. Playground, pool and tennis court are all located on-site.
River Forest Apartments
5701 Quiet Pine Cir, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1073 sqft
Luxury apartment complex located just 3 miles west of I-95 and close to VA-288 for easy access to downtown. Feature 9-foot ceilings and gas fireplaces. Resort-style swimming pool and cardio fitness center.
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1122 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.
Chester Village Green
3534 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1008 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, clubhouse, key fob access and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Various retail options are just a walk away along West Hundred Road.
Garden Springs
10801 Dylans Walk Rd, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1121 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
White Oak Luxury Apartments
1920 Dunlap Cres, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1122 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of I-95. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, courtyard, tennis court, and pool table.
Festival Park
3524 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
990 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Chester and close to I-95 and I-288. Homes feature bamboo flooring, high ceilings, large windows, and in-unit washer/dryers. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool.
Piney Knolls
Brookmont
3238 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$854
830 sqft
Brookmont Apartments is located on the South Side of Richmond just minutes away from downtown and major interstates. Enjoy the convenience of our 24 hour on-site laundry facility and our fully-equipped kitchens.
Bensley
5205 Goolsby Ct
5205 Goolsby Court, Bensley, VA
2 Bedrooms
$795
Huge living room Eat in kitchen Half bath downstairs Large bedrooms Renovated bathroom Washer/dryer included includes water/sewer/trash To qualify you have to have a job making a min of 3 times the rent, no negative rental history, and credit
Bensley
5403 Remuda Dr
5403 Remuda Drive, Bensley, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Please stop by the leasing office to apply at 1701 Colorado Ave richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -central heat and air -hardwood floors -off street parking -good size bedrooms with closet space -appliances included -washer and dryer
Windsor
2503 Lynhaven Ave
2503 Lynhaven Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$650
Please come into the leasing office for assistance located at : 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA. Reserve this home today with just $199 down.
Results within 10 miles of Bellwood
Shockoe Bottom
American Tobacco Center
119 N 20th St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
972 sqft
Historic apartments with wonderful views of Richmond. Homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a bocce court, internet cafe, and bike storage. Close to the Edgar Allan Poe Museum.
Sherwood Park
Canopy at Ginter Park
3200 Brook Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1238 sqft
Canopy at Ginter Park features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Northside Richmond, VA. Residents enjoy elegant details throughout each apartment, including designer cabinetry, wood plank flooring, and soaring 9' ceilings.
Museums
The Scout at Scott’s Addition
947 Myers Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1159 sqft
We've taken every step to make sure that life at The Scout is everything you hoped it would be and just a little bit more.
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
951 sqft
East 51 at Rocketts Landing is the perfect combination of luxury living and modern convenience. It’s bold brick and metal design is inspired by the historic industrial waterfront along the James River, just steps away from the community.
11 North at White Oak
11 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$839
784 sqft
Just minutes from downtown and VCU, and only five miles from Richmond International Airport, these comfortable units offer stunning amenities like updated kitchens, modern flooring, large closets and extended living spaces.
Central Office
The Locks
311 S 11th St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
867 sqft
Along Richmond's waterfront, this apartment home community mixes residential with retail. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature subway tile and stainless steel appliances, a saltwater pool, a gym and a bike rack.
