Apartment List
/
VA
/
aquia harbour
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

17 Apartments for rent in Aquia Harbour, VA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Aquia Harbour renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Ma... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
20 Units Available
The Pointe at Stafford
300 Park Ridge Ct, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
950 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the Historical District. Furnished apartments available. On-site pool, playground, gym, dog park and coffee bar. Apartments feature large walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Carriage Pointe at Aquia
225 White Pine Cir, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
826 Coastal Avenue
826 Coastal Ave, Aquia Harbour, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3808 sqft
826 Coastal Avenue Available 08/05/20 EMBREY MILL - STAFFORD - Beautiful single family 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Embrey Mill community.
Results within 1 mile of Aquia Harbour
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
11 Units Available
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle, Falmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1110 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, espresso cabinetry, and ice maker. Community includes 24-hour gym, dog park, pool, and parking. Located off Route 1, which make it convenient for commuters.
Results within 5 miles of Aquia Harbour
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes
140 Abberly Drive, Stafford Courthouse, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes!Live differently! Bringing forth a wonderful host of amenities, extremely spacious floor plans, and excellent services, Abberly Waterstone Apartments is a new and vibrant community that brings luxury

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Hampton Oaks
1 Unit Available
30 PALACE LANE
30 Palace Lane, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
3078 sqft
Stunning home on a private cul-de-sac. 3 gorgeous levels with updated kitchen and bathrooms! Open and inviting floor plan. The finished basement includes a kitchenette and has potential to be an In-Law Suite. 5th bedroom in basement, not to code.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
122 Jib Drive
122 Jib Drive, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
3456 sqft
122 Jib Drive Available 08/05/20 LARGE 5 BEDROOM HOME ON 2 ACRES - STAFFORD - CLOSE TO MARINA - So much space! 2 acre lot.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Sweetgum Court
110 Sweetgum Ct, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1924 sqft
110 Sweetgum Court Available 07/01/20 Embrey Mill's Finest! - Embrey Mill's Finest! A North Stafford Location - 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
419 Foxglove Way Apt 105
419 Foxglove Way, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2220 sqft
EMBREY MILL TOWNHOUSE (CONDO) - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY - Stunning 3 level, 2220sqft townhouse with 1 car garage. Almost new! 3 bedrooms on the upper level. Loads of bright large windows. Master bedroom with tray ceiling. Huge walk in closet.
Results within 10 miles of Aquia Harbour
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Four Seasons In Historic Virginia
4 Units Available
Oasis at Montclair
16500 Stedham Cir, Dumfries, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,544
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Brittany Neighborhood Park. Units feature granite counters, microwave, garbage disposal, granite counters and walk in closets. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, yoga and pool.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Shenandoah Station
19330 Belleau Wood Dr, Triangle, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
964 sqft
Tucked away in a park-like setting, Shenandoah Station Apartments offer the area's best for less. Located adjacent to the Marine Base, a daily walk or bike ride takes only minutes.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 07:53am
23 Units Available
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-unit laundry. Large outdoor pool with hot tub. Access to outdoor grills, sitting areas and putting green. Indoor features fitness center and rec room with pool table.

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
2633 CROSSVINE DRIVE
2633 Crossvine Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
4546 sqft
Amazingly upgraded home built in 2017, and better than new! This "Chamberlin" from Ryan Homes boasts 5 BR and 4.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2765 Wakewater Way
2765 Wakewater Way, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2300 sqft
Large 3bd Townhome near I95 Pentagon Military base - Property Id: 178160 UPDATE on May 27: Master bathroom remodel is now completed. This property is now ready for June 1 move-in. Large, beautiful, 3 level, updated 2300 SQ.FT, 3beds, 3.

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
4330 FALLSTONE PLACE
4330 Fallstone Place, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2912 sqft
Gorgeous remodeled expansive four bedroom colonial style home fully loaded with all the upgrades in the Lake Montclair Community on a cul-de-sac. Your preferred schools: Henderson ES, Saunders MS, & Forest Park HS.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
17265 HERRING GULL LANE
17265 Herring Gull Ln, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2338 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
New Luxury Townhome available for Rent! Offering the best location and lifestyle at Potomac Shores. 4 level home with private roof terraces with view of golf course and Potomac River. 2 car garage, dream kitchen, and 4 bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
17103 BRANCHED OAK ROAD
17103 Branched Oak Rd, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2832 sqft
appointment need it. WIRE-FI INCLUDE . PREMIUM LOT***THIS HOUSE FACE THE SOUTH AND FULL OF THE SUNLIGHT.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Aquia Harbour, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Aquia Harbour renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Aquia Harbour 1 BedroomsAquia Harbour 2 BedroomsAquia Harbour 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAquia Harbour 3 BedroomsAquia Harbour Apartments with Balcony
Aquia Harbour Apartments with GarageAquia Harbour Apartments with GymAquia Harbour Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAquia Harbour Apartments with Parking
Aquia Harbour Apartments with PoolAquia Harbour Apartments with Washer-DryerAquia Harbour Dog Friendly ApartmentsAquia Harbour Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VABethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAFredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDNewington, VABroadlands, VASilver Hill, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VA
Laurel Hill, VADumfries, VADulles Town Center, VAStafford Courthouse, VAFalmouth, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VANational Harbor, MDWarrenton, VAGreenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia