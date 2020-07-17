Amenities

2538 Out of Bounds Court Available 07/07/20 Water/Sewer and Electricity Included! Convenient to UVA North Grounds & More! - AVAILABLE JULY 7th



*The photos shown are similar to the unit available.



This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath Out of Bounds townhouse is located off Barracks Road and offers close proximity to the 250 bypass and Rt. 29, Barracks Road shopping center, and UVAs North Grounds (JAG School, Darden School of Business, and the Law School). The neighborhood is also convenient to UVA Medical Center and downtown.



The 1,600 finished sqft attached home features light-filled and open spaces, high ceilings, wide plank luxury vinyl flooring, a stack washer and dryer unit, plus a large rear deck complete with privacy fencing.



The main living level of the home offers an open living room and eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, chrome fixtures, granite counters, a large center island, and access to the deck area. The top level includes a master bedroom with a private full bath, plus an additional bedroom with an attached bath, and a hallway laundry closet.



The lower walkout level includes the 3rd bedroom/home office space, and a large family room/4th bedroom option, and a full hallway bath.



Rent includes: water, sewer, and electricity. Trash and cable/internet are not included and would need to be set up/paid separately by the resident.



* The rental rate will increase 3% each year.



This property is within the following school district:



* Greer Elementary

* Jouett Middle

* Albemarle High



No smoking or pets are allowed at this property. Upon lease signing there is a security deposit of $1,833 due. First month's rent of $1,833 (unless otherwise prorated) is due prior to the lease start date.



No Pets Allowed



