All apartments in Albemarle County
Find more places like 2538 Out of Bounds Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albemarle County, VA
/
2538 Out of Bounds Court
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:17 AM

2538 Out of Bounds Court

2538 Out of Bound Court · (434) 973-3003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2538 Out of Bound Court, Albemarle County, VA 22901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2538 Out of Bounds Court · Avail. now

$1,833

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
community garden
playground
internet access
2538 Out of Bounds Court Available 07/07/20 Water/Sewer and Electricity Included! Convenient to UVA North Grounds & More! - AVAILABLE JULY 7th

*The photos shown are similar to the unit available.

This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath Out of Bounds townhouse is located off Barracks Road and offers close proximity to the 250 bypass and Rt. 29, Barracks Road shopping center, and UVAs North Grounds (JAG School, Darden School of Business, and the Law School). The neighborhood is also convenient to UVA Medical Center and downtown.

The 1,600 finished sqft attached home features light-filled and open spaces, high ceilings, wide plank luxury vinyl flooring, a stack washer and dryer unit, plus a large rear deck complete with privacy fencing.

The main living level of the home offers an open living room and eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, chrome fixtures, granite counters, a large center island, and access to the deck area. The top level includes a master bedroom with a private full bath, plus an additional bedroom with an attached bath, and a hallway laundry closet.

The lower walkout level includes the 3rd bedroom/home office space, and a large family room/4th bedroom option, and a full hallway bath.

Rent includes: water, sewer, and electricity. Trash and cable/internet are not included and would need to be set up/paid separately by the resident.

* The rental rate will increase 3% each year.

This property is within the following school district:

* Greer Elementary
* Jouett Middle
* Albemarle High

No smoking or pets are allowed at this property. Upon lease signing there is a security deposit of $1,833 due. First month's rent of $1,833 (unless otherwise prorated) is due prior to the lease start date.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2850915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2538 Out of Bounds Court have any available units?
2538 Out of Bounds Court has a unit available for $1,833 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2538 Out of Bounds Court have?
Some of 2538 Out of Bounds Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2538 Out of Bounds Court currently offering any rent specials?
2538 Out of Bounds Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2538 Out of Bounds Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2538 Out of Bounds Court is pet friendly.
Does 2538 Out of Bounds Court offer parking?
No, 2538 Out of Bounds Court does not offer parking.
Does 2538 Out of Bounds Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2538 Out of Bounds Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2538 Out of Bounds Court have a pool?
No, 2538 Out of Bounds Court does not have a pool.
Does 2538 Out of Bounds Court have accessible units?
No, 2538 Out of Bounds Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2538 Out of Bounds Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2538 Out of Bounds Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2538 Out of Bounds Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2538 Out of Bounds Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2538 Out of Bounds Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Avemore
1540 Avemore Ln
Charlottesville, VA 22911
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Fifth Street Place
411 Afton Pond Ct
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd
Charlottesville, VA 22901
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way
Charlottesville, VA 22901
The Apartments at Riverside Village
620 Riverside Shops Way
Charlottesville, VA 22911
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd
Charlottesville, VA 22901

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VACharlottesville, VAFredericksburg, VALynchburg, VAShort Pump, VAHarrisonburg, VAGlen Allen, VAGainesville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAManchester, VAAshland, VA
Brandermill, VAForest, VAFarmville, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VAFalmouth, VALake Monticello, VAUniversity of Virginia, VACrozet, VAPantops, VAHollymead, VACulpeper, VA
Lake of the Woods, VATimberlake, VATuckahoe, VAWoodstock, VAWyndham, VALexington, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VAFront Royal, VARockwood, VAStrasburg, VALakeside, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Virginia Community CollegeLongwood University
University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
James Madison University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity