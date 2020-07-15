2445 BEZALEEL DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SHORT TERM RENTAL - Montfair Resort in Crozet - The Beauchamp House is a beautiful modern home that sits on the tree line of 129 acres with striking mountain views. This fully furnished home sleeps four with two bedrooms - one with queen size bed and one with double bed. There is a full size kitchen with modern appliances, cookware and utensils. Pet friendly. Fully furnished. All utilities included. Access to the 129-acre resort with lake, hiking trails, canoes and bikes. Available monthly January - March, possibly some time in December. Some flexibility in availability.