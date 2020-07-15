All apartments in Albemarle County
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:38 PM

2445 BEZALEEL DR

2445 Bezaleel Dr · (434) 996-0394
Location

2445 Bezaleel Dr, Albemarle County, VA 22932

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit Beauchamp House at Montfair Resort Farm · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1414 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SHORT TERM RENTAL - Montfair Resort in Crozet - The Beauchamp House is a beautiful modern home that sits on the tree line of 129 acres with striking mountain views. This fully furnished home sleeps four with two bedrooms - one with queen size bed and one with double bed. There is a full size kitchen with modern appliances, cookware and utensils. Pet friendly. Fully furnished. All utilities included. Access to the 129-acre resort with lake, hiking trails, canoes and bikes. Available monthly January - March, possibly some time in December. Some flexibility in availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2445 BEZALEEL DR have any available units?
2445 BEZALEEL DR has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2445 BEZALEEL DR have?
Some of 2445 BEZALEEL DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2445 BEZALEEL DR currently offering any rent specials?
2445 BEZALEEL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2445 BEZALEEL DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 2445 BEZALEEL DR is pet friendly.
Does 2445 BEZALEEL DR offer parking?
No, 2445 BEZALEEL DR does not offer parking.
Does 2445 BEZALEEL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2445 BEZALEEL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2445 BEZALEEL DR have a pool?
No, 2445 BEZALEEL DR does not have a pool.
Does 2445 BEZALEEL DR have accessible units?
No, 2445 BEZALEEL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2445 BEZALEEL DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2445 BEZALEEL DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2445 BEZALEEL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2445 BEZALEEL DR does not have units with air conditioning.
