Amenities

dishwasher parking gym pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool

Where else in the Charlottesville area can you find a 4 bedroom/4 bath condo with monthly rent of $1680. HOA fees covered by the owner! This condo is located in the Eagles Landing community and is minutes away from UVA, downtown and I-64. Amenities include shuttle services to UVA/PVCC, outdoor pool and a high end fitness center.