1721 Belvedere Place Available 08/17/20 1721 Belvedere Place - Great townhome in Belvedere. Beautiful hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliancess, gas fireplace, private deck and a beautiful master bath with a soaking tub and shower. Great location close to downtown and 29 north. Built by Piedmont Homes. Community Features walking trails and a soon to be a village center with a coffee shop an more. Close to Fairview Swim Club. No pets. Due to Covid-19, in person showings may not be available at this time. Please inquire for more detail for this specific property.

Contact Vaida at 434.817.1685 or vaida@hasbrouckrealty.com



(RLNE4824920)