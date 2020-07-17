All apartments in Albemarle County
1721 Belvedere Place

1721 Belvedere Place · (434) 817-1685
Location

1721 Belvedere Place, Albemarle County, VA 22901

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1721 Belvedere Place · Avail. Aug 17

$2,045

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pool
1721 Belvedere Place Available 08/17/20 1721 Belvedere Place - Great townhome in Belvedere. Beautiful hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliancess, gas fireplace, private deck and a beautiful master bath with a soaking tub and shower. Great location close to downtown and 29 north. Built by Piedmont Homes. Community Features walking trails and a soon to be a village center with a coffee shop an more. Close to Fairview Swim Club. No pets. Due to Covid-19, in person showings may not be available at this time. Please inquire for more detail for this specific property.
Contact Vaida at 434.817.1685 or vaida@hasbrouckrealty.com

(RLNE4824920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 Belvedere Place have any available units?
1721 Belvedere Place has a unit available for $2,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1721 Belvedere Place have?
Some of 1721 Belvedere Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 Belvedere Place currently offering any rent specials?
1721 Belvedere Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 Belvedere Place pet-friendly?
No, 1721 Belvedere Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albemarle County.
Does 1721 Belvedere Place offer parking?
No, 1721 Belvedere Place does not offer parking.
Does 1721 Belvedere Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1721 Belvedere Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 Belvedere Place have a pool?
Yes, 1721 Belvedere Place has a pool.
Does 1721 Belvedere Place have accessible units?
No, 1721 Belvedere Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 Belvedere Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1721 Belvedere Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1721 Belvedere Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1721 Belvedere Place does not have units with air conditioning.
