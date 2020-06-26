1055 S 500 E

Amenities
Heber Condo - Prime Location! - RECENT PRICE DROP!
Was $1,4,95
NOW $1,450
Highlight Features:
- Modern Feel
- Prime Location
- Awesome Amenities
- Cozy Fireplace
- Balcony
- Beautiful Wood Flooring
3 Bedrooms - 2 Bathrooms -1,225 sq.ft.
Monthly Rent $1,450
Security Deposit $1,450
Utilities:
Included: Water, Sewer, Trash, HOA
Tenant Pays: Electricity, Gas, Cable
(Cable through Comcast/Xfinity only)
Amenities: Community Pool, Waterfall & Play Area
HOA Includes:
- Landscape Maintenance
- Snow Removal Roads and Walkways
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Refrigerator, Full Size Washer and Dryer.
Location:
- Community Nearby Golf Course
- Miles Away From State Parks
- Heber Historic Railroad
- Easy Access to Park City
- Quick Commute to Orem
Schools:
Elementary - Old Mill
Jr High/Middle - Rocky Mountain
Senior High - Wasatch
NO PETS
NO SMOKING
To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.
To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.
http://resepm.com/available-rentals/
