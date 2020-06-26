All apartments in Wasatch County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1055 S 500 E

1055 S 500 E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1055 S 500 E, Wasatch County, UT 84032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Heber Condo - Prime Location! - RECENT PRICE DROP!
Was $1,4,95
NOW $1,450

Highlight Features:
- Modern Feel
- Prime Location
- Awesome Amenities
- Cozy Fireplace
- Balcony
- Beautiful Wood Flooring

3 Bedrooms - 2 Bathrooms -1,225 sq.ft.

Monthly Rent $1,450
Security Deposit $1,450

Utilities:
Included: Water, Sewer, Trash, HOA
Tenant Pays: Electricity, Gas, Cable
(Cable through Comcast/Xfinity only)

Amenities: Community Pool, Waterfall & Play Area

HOA Includes:
- Landscape Maintenance
- Snow Removal Roads and Walkways

Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Refrigerator, Full Size Washer and Dryer.

Location:
- Community Nearby Golf Course
- Miles Away From State Parks
- Heber Historic Railroad
- Easy Access to Park City
- Quick Commute to Orem

Schools:
Elementary - Old Mill
Jr High/Middle - Rocky Mountain
Senior High - Wasatch

NO PETS
NO SMOKING

To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.

To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.

http://resepm.com/available-rentals/

***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***

RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3269876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 S 500 E have any available units?
1055 S 500 E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wasatch County, UT.
What amenities does 1055 S 500 E have?
Some of 1055 S 500 E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 S 500 E currently offering any rent specials?
1055 S 500 E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 S 500 E pet-friendly?
No, 1055 S 500 E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wasatch County.
Does 1055 S 500 E offer parking?
No, 1055 S 500 E does not offer parking.
Does 1055 S 500 E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1055 S 500 E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 S 500 E have a pool?
Yes, 1055 S 500 E has a pool.
Does 1055 S 500 E have accessible units?
No, 1055 S 500 E does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 S 500 E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1055 S 500 E has units with dishwashers.
Does 1055 S 500 E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1055 S 500 E does not have units with air conditioning.
