1055 S 500 E

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool

Heber Condo - Prime Location! - RECENT PRICE DROP!

Was $1,4,95

NOW $1,450



Highlight Features:

- Modern Feel

- Prime Location

- Awesome Amenities

- Cozy Fireplace

- Balcony

- Beautiful Wood Flooring



3 Bedrooms - 2 Bathrooms -1,225 sq.ft.



Monthly Rent $1,450

Security Deposit $1,450



Utilities:

Included: Water, Sewer, Trash, HOA

Tenant Pays: Electricity, Gas, Cable

(Cable through Comcast/Xfinity only)



Amenities: Community Pool, Waterfall & Play Area



HOA Includes:

- Landscape Maintenance

- Snow Removal Roads and Walkways



Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Refrigerator, Full Size Washer and Dryer.



Location:

- Community Nearby Golf Course

- Miles Away From State Parks

- Heber Historic Railroad

- Easy Access to Park City

- Quick Commute to Orem



Schools:

Elementary - Old Mill

Jr High/Middle - Rocky Mountain

Senior High - Wasatch



NO PETS

NO SMOKING



To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.



To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.



http://resepm.com/available-rentals/



***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***



RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.



