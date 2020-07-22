Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:34 PM

54 Apartments for rent in Sunset, UT with parking

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunset
485 W 1425 N D-3
485 West 1425 North, Sunset, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1499 sqft
485 W 1425 N D-3 Available 08/01/20 Newer executive style living, low maintenance - garage attached - **Pending Application** Newer construction! Centrally located and gorgeous.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunset
2354 N 350 W
2354 North 350 West, Sunset, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This fantastic home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15, 300 North & Train Watch Park! It offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom spread
Results within 1 mile of Sunset
Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
1 Unit Available
The Cove on Bruce Street
400 N Bruce St, Clearfield, UT
2 Bedrooms
$955
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cove on Bruce Street in Clearfield. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
731 West 650 North
731 West 650 North, Clearfield, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1914 sqft
Clearfield 4 bed, 2 bath Single family home - 4 bed, 2 bath split level Newly remodeled interior. Carpet, paint, appliances, countertops Large shop in back of house. Plenty of off street parking. Quiet neighborhood. Pets: 1 pet max up to 45 lbs.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
157 W 400 N
157 West 400 North, Clearfield, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
Your finally home - Property Id: 235702 Looking for your next home well look no further!!!!! This 3 bed 1 bath home has just what your looking for updated kitchen with brand new appliances washer dryer included in the basement with food storage and
Results within 5 miles of Sunset
Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
13 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
4 Units Available
Fox Creek
1656 N Hill Field Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
889 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in a well-maintained community with covered parking and fitness room. Furnished apartments come with bathtubs, air conditioning and fireplaces. Clubhouse, hot tub and package receiving services. Near James E. Woodward Park.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
33 Units Available
West Point
The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West, West Point, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1388 sqft
The Pointe is a brand-new apartment community crafted to accommodate the concept of delightful West Point living.
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
10 Units Available
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,078
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
874 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,140
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1498 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1152 sqft
Luxurious touches in apartments include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Playground, pool, and round-the-clock gym on site. Less than half a mile to Vae View Park. Easy access to I-15 for commuters.
Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
2 Units Available
Clearfield Station Apartments
1342 S 950, Clearfield, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clearfield Station Apartments in Clearfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Contact for Availability
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,041
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Village Cottages
1862 West 1225 South
1862 Dallas Street, Syracuse, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,925
2200 sqft
Big Bright And Beautiful Syracuse Home - This five bedroom three bath is coming soon. Darling closed in front porch with a gorgeous garden to enjoy summer nights. Three big bedrooms upstairs, with a bright open kitchen, and large living room.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5059 S 3375 W
5059 South 3375 West, Roy, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2138 sqft
5059 S 3375 W Available 08/01/20 Cute 4 Bedroom Home in Roy - Call or text us at 435-265-4701 to schedule a showing to see this gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bath.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5801 South 4025 West
5801 South 4025 West, Roy, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1600 sqft
5801 South 4025 West Available 08/17/20 Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home In Roy - This home features a 2 car garage, large deck located off of the kitchen, fully fenced yard with sprinkler system.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1457 North 1850 West
1457 North 1850 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2100 sqft
*Move In Special* 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Layton - Move In Now And Get Half Off First Months Rent!! 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2100 square foot single-family home. Two living rooms, with a beautiful bar downstairs.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
2087 N 2000 W
2087 North 2000 West, Clinton, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
3000 sqft
2087 N 2000 W Available 08/07/20 Beautiful home in Clinton with sport pad and playground - Beautiful home with spacious layout and plenty of storage. Updated home with extra length and extra width 2 car garage and central air.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
2407 N 2710 W
2407 North 2710 West, Clinton, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,195
3000 sqft
6 Bed 3 Bath Home for Rent in Clinton - 6 Bed 3 Bath Home for Rent in Clinton Rent: $2195/month + Required Tenant Benefit Package: $25/month Large yard, garden area, and play set in the back yard.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
South Ogden
1022 E 5275 S
1022 East 5275 South, South Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2100 sqft
This home is a beautiful, fully furnished executive rental! Everything you will need to live in the home is included from furniture to cookware.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Terrace
4893 S 350 E
4893 S 350 E, Washington Terrace, UT
2 Bedrooms
$825
924 sqft
This updated lower unit has 924 sqft with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. All new flooring. The kitchen is equipped with an electric stove, fridge and dishwasher. Central HVAC and washer/dryer hookups. 1 Carport.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
South Ogden
4402 Jefferson Ave
4402 Jefferson Avenue, South Ogden, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
2104 sqft
Watch the Video Tour! For Pet Information Call the office @ www.WestPropertyManagement.NET Click on Rental Search and Scroll down Beautifully updated duplex home in South Ogden with a fantastic floor plan.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Sunset, UT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sunset apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

