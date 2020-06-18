115 Aspen Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave range

Beautiful Summit Park Home with Great Views - This Summit Park home is located 20 minutes from Salt Lake and 20 minutes from downtown Park City. The home is walking distance to the free Park City bus line with convenient access to shopping and highway 80. The home is located on a quite street and has great views of the Wasatch Mountains and Park City Valley. Additionally, access to the Summit Park hiking trail system is minutes away.



Main Floor: Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings, Dining Room, Kitchen, Deck, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Mudroom, and Garage

Upper Level: Living Area, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, and Deck off of the Master Bedroom

Lower Level: 2 Bedrooms, and 1 Bathroom



Available for Move in: 06/15/2020

Move-in cost: First month's rent and Security deposit

Pets Negotiable

No Smoking

Contact Ben: (435) 634-9571



