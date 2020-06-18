115 Aspen Terrace

Amenities
Beautiful Summit Park Home with Great Views - This Summit Park home is located 20 minutes from Salt Lake and 20 minutes from downtown Park City. The home is walking distance to the free Park City bus line with convenient access to shopping and highway 80. The home is located on a quite street and has great views of the Wasatch Mountains and Park City Valley. Additionally, access to the Summit Park hiking trail system is minutes away.
Main Floor: Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings, Dining Room, Kitchen, Deck, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Mudroom, and Garage
Upper Level: Living Area, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, and Deck off of the Master Bedroom
Lower Level: 2 Bedrooms, and 1 Bathroom
Available for Move in: 06/15/2020
Move-in cost: First month's rent and Security deposit
Pets Negotiable
No Smoking
Contact Ben: (435) 634-9571
(RLNE5839710)