All apartments in Summit Park
Find more places like 115 Aspen Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Summit Park, UT
/
115 Aspen Terrace
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

115 Aspen Terrace

115 Aspen Terrace · (435) 634-9571
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Summit Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

115 Aspen Terrace, Summit Park, UT 84098

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 115 Aspen Terrace · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Summit Park Home with Great Views - This Summit Park home is located 20 minutes from Salt Lake and 20 minutes from downtown Park City. The home is walking distance to the free Park City bus line with convenient access to shopping and highway 80. The home is located on a quite street and has great views of the Wasatch Mountains and Park City Valley. Additionally, access to the Summit Park hiking trail system is minutes away.

Main Floor: Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings, Dining Room, Kitchen, Deck, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Mudroom, and Garage
Upper Level: Living Area, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, and Deck off of the Master Bedroom
Lower Level: 2 Bedrooms, and 1 Bathroom

Available for Move in: 06/15/2020
Move-in cost: First month's rent and Security deposit
Pets Negotiable
No Smoking
Contact Ben: (435) 634-9571

(RLNE5839710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Aspen Terrace have any available units?
115 Aspen Terrace has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 Aspen Terrace have?
Some of 115 Aspen Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Aspen Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
115 Aspen Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Aspen Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Aspen Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 115 Aspen Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 115 Aspen Terrace does offer parking.
Does 115 Aspen Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Aspen Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Aspen Terrace have a pool?
No, 115 Aspen Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 115 Aspen Terrace have accessible units?
No, 115 Aspen Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Aspen Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Aspen Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Aspen Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Aspen Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 115 Aspen Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Summit Park 3 BedroomsSummit Park Apartments with Balcony
Summit Park Apartments with GarageSummit Park Apartments with Parking
Summit Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UT
Murray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UT
Bountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTPark City, UTSnyderville, UTHarrisville, UTProvo, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeBrigham Young University-Provo
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Weber State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity