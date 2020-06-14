All apartments in Springville
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:51 AM

655 S 800 W

655 South 800 West · (801) 420-1981
Location

655 South 800 West, Springville, UT 84663

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 655 S 800 W · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2192 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
655 S 800 W Available 05/08/20 4 Bed Home in Springville - *Nice fenced yard* - Nice home in Springville
655 S 800 W
Springville, UT
4 Bed / 2.5 Bath
2,192 Sq. Ft.

$1,850 Rent - monthly
$1,850 Deposit (O.A.C.)
1 year lease

NO SMOKERS - NO PETS

It's Beautiful, Clean and ready for Move-in on May 7.
This upscale property is unique and designed for comfort and convenience.

The main level features a living room, a half bath and an amazing kitchen. The kitchen comes equipped with upgraded custom cabinets, high-end counter tops, and high-end appliances including a refrigerator, microwave, range and a dishwasher.

Upstairs, you will enjoy 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The large master suite features a walk-in closet and master bath. It's gorgeous.
There is plenty of storage throughout the home.

It has an attached two car garage and street parking space located in front of the home.

This is an amazing home located at Springville, just off 400 South. Near Schools, many shopping and food options, outdoor recreation opportunities and stunning views of the Wasatch mountains. Springville is also conveniently located near Spanish Fork, Provo, I-15, and so much more.

Tenant pays all Utilities.
Tenant will be required to have Renters Insurance.

NO SMOKING - NO PETS

IMPORTANT - Deposit and Rent are due BEFORE Move-in.

FEES
Application charge : $35 (per adult - one time)
Lease initiation $150 (one time, and only if approved )
Rent : $1,850
Security Deposit : $1,850 (OAC*)

Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)

* OAC - An additional deposit may be required for poor credit/rental history
**Renters insurance is required

Contact Joel Beach, Vision Real Estate at 801-477-0350 with questions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4563769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 655 S 800 W have any available units?
655 S 800 W has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 655 S 800 W have?
Some of 655 S 800 W's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 655 S 800 W currently offering any rent specials?
655 S 800 W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 S 800 W pet-friendly?
No, 655 S 800 W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springville.
Does 655 S 800 W offer parking?
Yes, 655 S 800 W does offer parking.
Does 655 S 800 W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 655 S 800 W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 S 800 W have a pool?
No, 655 S 800 W does not have a pool.
Does 655 S 800 W have accessible units?
No, 655 S 800 W does not have accessible units.
Does 655 S 800 W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 655 S 800 W has units with dishwashers.
Does 655 S 800 W have units with air conditioning?
No, 655 S 800 W does not have units with air conditioning.
