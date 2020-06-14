Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

655 S 800 W Available 05/08/20 4 Bed Home in Springville - *Nice fenced yard* - Nice home in Springville

655 S 800 W

Springville, UT

4 Bed / 2.5 Bath

2,192 Sq. Ft.



$1,850 Rent - monthly

$1,850 Deposit (O.A.C.)

1 year lease



NO SMOKERS - NO PETS



It's Beautiful, Clean and ready for Move-in on May 7.

This upscale property is unique and designed for comfort and convenience.



The main level features a living room, a half bath and an amazing kitchen. The kitchen comes equipped with upgraded custom cabinets, high-end counter tops, and high-end appliances including a refrigerator, microwave, range and a dishwasher.



Upstairs, you will enjoy 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The large master suite features a walk-in closet and master bath. It's gorgeous.

There is plenty of storage throughout the home.



It has an attached two car garage and street parking space located in front of the home.



This is an amazing home located at Springville, just off 400 South. Near Schools, many shopping and food options, outdoor recreation opportunities and stunning views of the Wasatch mountains. Springville is also conveniently located near Spanish Fork, Provo, I-15, and so much more.



Tenant pays all Utilities.

Tenant will be required to have Renters Insurance.



NO SMOKING - NO PETS



IMPORTANT - Deposit and Rent are due BEFORE Move-in.



FEES

Application charge : $35 (per adult - one time)

Lease initiation $150 (one time, and only if approved )

Rent : $1,850

Security Deposit : $1,850 (OAC*)



Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)



* OAC - An additional deposit may be required for poor credit/rental history

**Renters insurance is required



Contact Joel Beach, Vision Real Estate at 801-477-0350 with questions.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4563769)