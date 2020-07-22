Apartment List
/
UT
/
spanish fork
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:02 PM

29 Apartments for rent in Spanish Fork, UT with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Spanish Fork offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Contact for Availability
Outlook
664 S 2600 W, Springville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1391 sqft
From breathtaking mountain views to beautiful surrounding vistas of lush, green space, our apartments are eco-conscious and pet-friendly this apartment community is your answer to what the perfect apartment home should be.
Results within 5 miles of Spanish Fork
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
3 Units Available
Eversage
752 North 400 West Street, Payson, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Provo South
1313 South 1540 East
1313 South 1540 East, Provo, UT
1 Bedroom
$415
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Large private room with walk-in closet. Ideal for young professionals and students - 5 minutes from BYU and across from Kiwanis park. Lots of parking available. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Provo South
1709 E Aspen Loop
1709 E Aspen Loop, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2209 sqft
New Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Beautiful, new, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished town home in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
105 West 400 South
105 West 400 South, Springville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$900
706 sqft
Highlight Features: - Spacious Kitchen & Living Room - Storage Space - Covered Parking - Bright & Open 2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - 706 sq.ft.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Maeser
489 S 500 ST E
489 South 500 East, Provo, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
*Back On The Market*Price Reduced* Charming 1 bedroom apartment South of BYU campus and right next to the Provo Trax station. 1 bed 1 bath. Lots of parking anytime. Onsite washer and dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Spanish Fork
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
19 Units Available
Lakeview
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1174 sqft
Great apartments with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and clubhouse. Located minutes away from Interstate 15, Utah Valley University, BYU and the commuter train. Units feature recent renovations and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:07 PM
2 Units Available
Cherry Hill
Canyon View Crossing Apartments
1460 S State St, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canyon View Crossing Apartments in Orem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
26 Units Available
Sunset Heights
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
Studio
$895
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1026 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 04:16 PM
8 Units Available
Orem North
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
Studio
$985
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1415 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Westmore
1050 S. Orem Blvd. #35
1050 South Orem Boulevard, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
783 sqft
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Orem Apartment! - Brand new from renovation, with new microwave, dishwasher, counters, carpet, floors, bathroom and paint! Unit includes: Appliances (except washer and dryer), 1 covered parking stall +

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
1321 S 1200 W
1321 South 1180 West, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
960 sqft
1321 S 1200 W Available 08/01/20 Cozy, 2 Room Condo - Cozy 2room condo in popular Country Woods community near UVU, University Parkway, MATC, and Front Runner.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunset Heights
322 N 750 E
322 N 750 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2077 sqft
One of a Kind Home - When can you move in? This beauty is waiting for you! Enjoy this bright & airy like-new end-unit townhome in desirable Vineyard.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Franklin
83 S 700 W
83 South 700 West, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
Just Remodeled-New Kitchen-possible rent to own - Property Id: 319673 Possible rent to own. Come see this great find in the historic franklin neighborhood. Within walking distance of Pioneer Park.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Cherry Hill
142 E 2000 S
142 East 2000 South, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1061 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Newly remodeled basement apartment - Property Id: 313742 Rare find wonderful spacious basement apartment that includes a front entrance for easy access into the property.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
North Park
556 W 800 N Unit 9
556 W 800 N, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect Location - Downtown Provo Condo - This 3 bed 3 bath home in downtown Provo is a fantastic place to call home. With more than enough space for any type of accommodation you have in mind.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
111 N 300 E Basement Unit
111 N 300 E, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1636 sqft
Brand New Basement Apartment - Come check out this stunning basement apartment in Vineyard. Everything is brand new and never been lived in. The rent includes all utilities and you will even get free internet. Washer and Dryer also included.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1372 S 1050 W BSMT
1372 1050 West, Payson, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
1372 S 1050 W BSMT Available 08/01/20 Modern 1 bedroom BSMT apartment for rent - 1372 South 1050 West (BSMT) Payson, UT 84651 1 Bed/1 Bath 600 Sq Ft $850.00 - Monthly Rent $850.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Maeser
585 E 200 S
585 East 200 South, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1469 sqft
585 E 200 S Available 08/28/20 PET FRIENDLY PROVO HOME - PROVO SINGLE FAMILY HOME 585 E 200 S Provo, UT 84606 4 Bed / 2 Bath 2 Car Driveway 1469 Sq. Ft. 1894 Year Built $1,395 Rent - monthly $1,395 Deposit (oac) Dogs allowed under 35lbs.

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
River Grove
929 North 1760 West
929 North 1760 West, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
929 North 1760 West Available 08/07/20 Pristine 3 Bedroom Townhome in Provo's Westside -- AVAILABLE August 2020 - GREAT LOCATION IN PROVO, close to UVU and BYU.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Cherry Hill
644 West 1520 South
644 W 1520 S, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2032 sqft
Great Location - Great condo located in the new "Lexington Towns" within walking distance to UVU, Wal-Mart, and major shopping and close to the freeway entrance. This unit features 4 bedrooms 3 baths with over 2000 sq. ft.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
1305 S 1145 W
1305 South 1145 West, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
1305 S 1145 W Available 08/01/20 Country Woods Townhome - End town home with private back yard. Quick access to the freeway, close to UVU and shopping.This townhome has three bedrooms and two and a half baths.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
522 N 360 W
522 N 360 W, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Clean and tidy home just for you.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Sherwood Hills
3666 Little Rock Ln
3666 Little Rock Drive, Provo, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
3546 sqft
You will fall in love with this charming townhome in the heart of Provo! Centrally located by Timpview Highschool, Little Rock Canyon, local shopping malls and more! Spanning with over 3,500 square feet you will enjoy walk in closets, three cozy
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Spanish Fork, UT

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Spanish Fork offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Spanish Fork. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Spanish Fork can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

Spanish Fork 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSpanish Fork 3 Bedroom ApartmentsSpanish Fork Apartments with BalconiesSpanish Fork Apartments with Garages
Spanish Fork Apartments with GymsSpanish Fork Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSpanish Fork Apartments with ParkingSpanish Fork Apartments with Pools
Spanish Fork Apartments with Washer-DryersSpanish Fork Dog Friendly ApartmentsSpanish Fork Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UT
Murray, UTDraper, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UT
Bountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTHolladay, UTLehi, UTSnyderville, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of Utah
Mountainland Technical College