Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:54 PM

32 Apartments for rent in South Ogden, UT with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in South Ogden offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
South Ogden
1022 E 5275 S
1022 East 5275 South, South Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2100 sqft
This home is a beautiful, fully furnished executive rental! Everything you will need to live in the home is included from furniture to cookware.
Results within 1 mile of South Ogden

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
724 30th St FRONT
724 30th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex - Great two bedroom, one bath duplex with garage. Kitchen and bathroom are recently updated. Garage with workbench and shelving. Wood flooring, washer and dryer included. Window AC unit.
Results within 5 miles of South Ogden
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:44 PM
13 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
10 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,140
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:31 PM
1 Unit Available
The Cove on Bruce Street
400 N Bruce St, Clearfield, UT
2 Bedrooms
$955
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cove on Bruce Street in Clearfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
4 Units Available
Jefferson
City Garden Apartments
357 27th St, Ogden, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1027 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:10 PM
5 Units Available
Fox Creek
1656 N Hill Field Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
889 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in a well-maintained community with covered parking and fitness room. Furnished apartments come with bathtubs, air conditioning and fireplaces. Clubhouse, hot tub and package receiving services. Near James E. Woodward Park.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
2 Units Available
Haven Cove Townhomes
1630 W 2000 S, Marriott-Slaterville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amid scenic mountain views and open stretches of greenspace, Haven Cove Townhomes is the perfect starting point for a life well lived in West Haven.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Mt Ogden
3617 Birch Ave
3617 Birch Ave, Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2000 sqft
3617 Birch Ave - 3617 Birch Ave Available 08/07/20 Walk to WSU. Spacious Duplex unit for rent. - Close to campus, east bench location. Plenty of parking. Backyard deck and open floor plan. Apartment has off street parking. Tenant pays all utilities.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2271 S Knights Way
2271 S Knights Way, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1375 sqft
Available Immediately!! Townhouse- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. It comes with all of the appliances along with a washer and dryer. Very clean and in great shape! Rent $1600/Deposit $1800. No pets/No smoking.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Ogden Central Buisness District
145 25th St
145 25th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1374 sqft
Downtown living at its best. Walk to the Junction, Lindquist field, Frontrunner, Amphitheater, Restaurants, Shopping. 25 min to Snowbasin. Above shops on 25th street. Security gated grounds.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest - Bonneville
550 8th St
550 8th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
New paint and carpet throughout this 800 sqft front unit of a side by side duplex. There are 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom and a large living room. The kitchen is equipped with a fridge and gas stove.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
3148 North White Tail Way - 1
3148 N Whitetail Way, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1450 sqft
Beautiful townhome in perfect location! Close to HAFB and walking distance to elementary school. Upgraded laminate flooring and granite countertops. 2 car garage. Fenced in patio area for privacy, and lots of common area with sidewalks.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:26 PM
1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
2205 Madison Avenue
2205 Madison Avenue, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Great home for rent. Right next to New Bridge School. Well cared for home. Duplex includes one car garage. Washer and Dryer included. Tenant lives in separate downstairs unit. Renter to pay additional $17/mo for ownerâs eviction protection.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Horace Mann
1305 Henderson Drive
1305 Henderson Drive, Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,475
2712 sqft
1305 Henderson Drive - Large 5 bedroom and 2-bathroom home for rent in Ogden. Home has an open floor plan, with a beautiful kitchen. Hardwood through-out main living and nice plush carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 50

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1804 East Whitetail Drive
1804 East Whitetail Drive, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
**Half Off Special**Spacious and Modern Three Bedroom Four Bath Townhouse - Move in now and receive half of your first months rent.

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
2918 North 1175 West
2918 North 1175 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1445 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom Townhouse In Layton - Newly remodeled three bedroom two bath, 1445 square feet located in Parkway Village. Brand new paint throughout the ENTIRE home, luxury vinyl flooring downstairs, and brand new epoxy floor in garage.
Results within 10 miles of South Ogden
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
33 Units Available
West Point
The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West, West Point, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1388 sqft
The Pointe is a brand-new apartment community crafted to accommodate the concept of delightful West Point living.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1498 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 11:45 AM
9 Units Available
Legacy Cottages
250 N Adamswood Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
930 sqft
Welcome to Legacy Cottages of Layton, an active 55+ Senior Living Community! Where every apartment home has been thoughtfully designed to embrace a carefree, enjoyable lifestyle for those 55 years and better.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
10 Units Available
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1152 sqft
Luxurious touches in apartments include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Playground, pool, and round-the-clock gym on site. Less than half a mile to Vae View Park. Easy access to I-15 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 12:02 PM
4 Units Available
Pleasant View
Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes
255 W 2700 N, Pleasant View, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1493 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary residential communities that Pleasant View has to offer; Designed with your life style in mind, The Cove at Pleasant View offers 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
4 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 12:19 PM
2 Units Available
Clearfield Station Apartments
1342 S 950, Clearfield, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clearfield Station Apartments in Clearfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for South Ogden, UT

South Ogden, Utah was originally called Burch Creek after a founding pioneer and has an interesting early history. One of the first structures was actually a six-room building that was constructed to house smallpox patients in isolation.

The area of South Ogden developed into a farming community, but these days, it is primarily developed residential property. Located just north of Salt Lake City and on the south side of Ogden, it's an ideal community for anyone wanting access to the entire Salt Lake City metro area. SW Washington Boulevard, also called U.S. 89, forms the western boundary. The south fronts the Weber River and I-84 as they begin up the front range of the Wasatch Mountains. Amazing scenery, plentiful outdoor recreation and easy access to the city make this area quite desirable. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in South Ogden, UT

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in South Ogden offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in South Ogden. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in South Ogden can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

