Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

6042 Foxpoint Circle C-1

6042 Fox Pointe Cir · (801) 235-7368 ext. 211
Location

6042 Fox Pointe Cir, Snyderville, UT 84098

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6042 Foxpoint Circle C-1 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Foxpoint at Redstone 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom FURNISHED / Utilities, TV and Internet Included AVAILABLE NOW! for a Spring/Summer/Fall Lease - AVAILABLE NOW! for a Spring/Summer/Fall Lease
(April 15 through November 15-Minimum 5 months)

Located at Fox Pointe at Redstone, this updated home is in one of the best locations in Park City at Kimball Junction. The neighborhood is just steps from the Redstone Shopping Center with grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, movies, electric bike rentals, ski rentals, and fitness studios all within walking distance. It’s also just across the highway from the Tanger Outlet Mall. With 3 bedrooms and 2.5 full bathrooms, it’s the perfect size for up to 6 people.

The main living room has plenty of comfortable seating, a gas fireplace and a 55" 4K Ultra HD TV with a DVD player and DIRECTV satellite. There’s also a ½ bath nearby.

Eating in is a breeze with the fully-equipped kitchen. There’s a toaster, coffee pot, blender, and crock pot for your use as well as pots/pans, cookie sheets, glassware, plates/bowls, and silverware/utensils. The dining area seats six at the table and two at the bar. The laundry room (with a washer and dryer) is right next to the kitchen.

The walk-out patio provides views and a gas BBQ grill.

The upper level of the home has all three bedrooms. The Master bedroom has a King-sized bed, a flat screen HD TV and private en suite bathroom (with a separate jetted tub and shower).

The second bedroom has a Queen-sized bed, a flat screen HD TV, and shared unattached bathroom. The third bedroom has a Queen bed and a shared unattached bathroom. There is also a 20" Queen air bed (self-inflatable) for extra sleeping. The shared bathroom has a tub/shower combination.

The home has full heating and free Wifi.

There’s room for two small to medium sized cars in the garage. No driveway parking is available but there’s a lot of first-come, first-served neighborhood parking (even in the winter). Parking passes for the neighborhood parking are available in the guest book at the home.

Need to Get Around Town? The FREE shuttle route stop is a short walk from the home and picks up every 10-15 minutes from early morning until late at night. It stops at all the ski resorts, Historic Main Street, and many other places in Park City.

Spring/Summer/Fall Lease (April 15 through November 15 -Minimum 5 months)
$2850 includes utilities, TV and Internet
Move-in: First Month's Rent + Security Deposit equal to one month's rent
No Smoking | No Pets

$25 Application Fee
Lease applications, agreements and payments are through Advantage Management.

Owner/HOA Responsibility:
Water
Trash
Electric
Gas
Internet
Cable or Satellite TV

Tenant: Optional
Upgrades to TV or Internet
Telephone Service

Call Vacation Rentals to schedule a showing at (435)714-6544 today!

(RLNE5781171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

