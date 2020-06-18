6042 Foxpoint Circle C-1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated gym fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Foxpoint at Redstone 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom FURNISHED / Utilities, TV and Internet Included AVAILABLE NOW! for a Spring/Summer/Fall Lease - AVAILABLE NOW! for a Spring/Summer/Fall Lease

(April 15 through November 15-Minimum 5 months)



Located at Fox Pointe at Redstone, this updated home is in one of the best locations in Park City at Kimball Junction. The neighborhood is just steps from the Redstone Shopping Center with grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, movies, electric bike rentals, ski rentals, and fitness studios all within walking distance. It’s also just across the highway from the Tanger Outlet Mall. With 3 bedrooms and 2.5 full bathrooms, it’s the perfect size for up to 6 people.



The main living room has plenty of comfortable seating, a gas fireplace and a 55" 4K Ultra HD TV with a DVD player and DIRECTV satellite. There’s also a ½ bath nearby.



Eating in is a breeze with the fully-equipped kitchen. There’s a toaster, coffee pot, blender, and crock pot for your use as well as pots/pans, cookie sheets, glassware, plates/bowls, and silverware/utensils. The dining area seats six at the table and two at the bar. The laundry room (with a washer and dryer) is right next to the kitchen.



The walk-out patio provides views and a gas BBQ grill.



The upper level of the home has all three bedrooms. The Master bedroom has a King-sized bed, a flat screen HD TV and private en suite bathroom (with a separate jetted tub and shower).



The second bedroom has a Queen-sized bed, a flat screen HD TV, and shared unattached bathroom. The third bedroom has a Queen bed and a shared unattached bathroom. There is also a 20" Queen air bed (self-inflatable) for extra sleeping. The shared bathroom has a tub/shower combination.



The home has full heating and free Wifi.



There’s room for two small to medium sized cars in the garage. No driveway parking is available but there’s a lot of first-come, first-served neighborhood parking (even in the winter). Parking passes for the neighborhood parking are available in the guest book at the home.



Need to Get Around Town? The FREE shuttle route stop is a short walk from the home and picks up every 10-15 minutes from early morning until late at night. It stops at all the ski resorts, Historic Main Street, and many other places in Park City.



Spring/Summer/Fall Lease (April 15 through November 15 -Minimum 5 months)

$2850 includes utilities, TV and Internet

Move-in: First Month's Rent + Security Deposit equal to one month's rent

No Smoking | No Pets



$25 Application Fee

Lease applications, agreements and payments are through Advantage Management.



Owner/HOA Responsibility:

Water

Trash

Electric

Gas

Internet

Cable or Satellite TV



Tenant: Optional

Upgrades to TV or Internet

Telephone Service



Call Vacation Rentals to schedule a showing at (435)714-6544 today!



(RLNE5781171)