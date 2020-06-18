Amenities

5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101 Available 08/03/20 Bear Hollow Village-2 Bedroom + Bonus Room-Unfurnished - Bear Hollow Village – a PERFECT location for ease of access! It sits just below the Olympic Park area and across the highway from the Redstone Shopping Center. The shopping center has a movie theater, bowling alley, many restaurants and dining options, a grocery store, gas station and a post office. There’s a convenient underground walking trail from Bear Hollow to Redstone. The Tanger Outlet Mall is also just minutes away!



Bear Hollow is on the Free Bus Route and is less than 30 minutes to the Salt Lake International Airport. The community Clubhouse is a great place to frequent with a pool and BBQ area (summer only), large hot tub, fitness room and TV with ample seating and a large fireplace.



This freshly painted and newly carpeted home has a private entry hall shared with only one other condo. It allows for privacy and extra storage. The living and dining room are open and spacious and there is a gas fire place for colder winter nights. The kitchen has bar seating and a large pantry. There is a master bedroom with a private bath and a 2nd bedroom with a shared bath. There is a full size third room (no window) that can be used as you need for office, crafts, fitness, storage, den, etc.

This home is a very affordable option for Park City Living. Don't let this pass you by. Call us today to schedule a showing!!



Gas Fireplace

Central Air Conditioning

Washer & Dryer

Basic Wifi and Cable Included

Building and/or Common Area Amenities:

Common Garage Parking (1 assigned space)

Free outdoor parking

Elevator Access

Clubhouse Access (Pool, hot tub, fitness room)

On Free Shuttle Route



12 months - $1995 per month

Security Deposit: $1995



No Smoking/Vaping/No Pets



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Rrn8q9JERir



(RLNE2579412)