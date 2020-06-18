All apartments in Snyderville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101

5501 Lillehammer Lane · (801) 235-7368 ext. 211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5501 Lillehammer Lane, Snyderville, UT 84098
Bear Hollow Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
cable included
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101 Available 08/03/20 Bear Hollow Village-2 Bedroom + Bonus Room-Unfurnished - Bear Hollow Village – a PERFECT location for ease of access! It sits just below the Olympic Park area and across the highway from the Redstone Shopping Center. The shopping center has a movie theater, bowling alley, many restaurants and dining options, a grocery store, gas station and a post office. There’s a convenient underground walking trail from Bear Hollow to Redstone. The Tanger Outlet Mall is also just minutes away!

Bear Hollow is on the Free Bus Route and is less than 30 minutes to the Salt Lake International Airport. The community Clubhouse is a great place to frequent with a pool and BBQ area (summer only), large hot tub, fitness room and TV with ample seating and a large fireplace.

This freshly painted and newly carpeted home has a private entry hall shared with only one other condo. It allows for privacy and extra storage. The living and dining room are open and spacious and there is a gas fire place for colder winter nights. The kitchen has bar seating and a large pantry. There is a master bedroom with a private bath and a 2nd bedroom with a shared bath. There is a full size third room (no window) that can be used as you need for office, crafts, fitness, storage, den, etc.
This home is a very affordable option for Park City Living. Don't let this pass you by. Call us today to schedule a showing!!

Amenities:
Gas Fireplace
Central Air Conditioning
Washer & Dryer
Basic Wifi and Cable Included
Building and/or Common Area Amenities:
Common Garage Parking (1 assigned space)
Free outdoor parking
Elevator Access
Clubhouse Access (Pool, hot tub, fitness room)
On Free Shuttle Route

12 months - $1995 per month
Security Deposit: $1995

No Smoking/Vaping/No Pets

For a property tour please click on link below!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Rrn8q9JERir

(RLNE2579412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101 have any available units?
5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101 have?
Some of 5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101's amenities include in unit laundry, cable included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101 currently offering any rent specials?
5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101 pet-friendly?
No, 5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snyderville.
Does 5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101 offer parking?
Yes, 5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101 does offer parking.
Does 5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101 have a pool?
Yes, 5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101 has a pool.
Does 5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101 have accessible units?
No, 5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101 does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101 has units with air conditioning.
