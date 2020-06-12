All apartments in Snyderville
1352 Fiddich Glen Ln
Last updated June 12 2020

1352 Fiddich Glen Ln

1352 Fiddich Glen Ln · (801) 310-3533
Location

1352 Fiddich Glen Ln, Snyderville, UT 84098

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1352 Fiddich Glen Ln · Avail. Jul 1

$3,500

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1752 sqft

Amenities

1352 Fiddich Glen Ln Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bed 3 1/2 Bath Town home just off I-80 - Just 25 minutes to down town SLC, this spacious town home has a 2 car garage, extra storage, master suite, spacious kitchen and large bedrooms. Just minutes to Kimball's Junction.
Financials:
Rent: $3500/month
Security Deposit: $3500/ OAC
Lease initiation fee: $150- one time
Application Fee: $50/person 18 and over
Pet Fee (if applicable): $200/animal, non-refundable
Pet Rent (if applicable): $50/animal/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1352 Fiddich Glen Ln have any available units?
1352 Fiddich Glen Ln has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1352 Fiddich Glen Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1352 Fiddich Glen Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1352 Fiddich Glen Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1352 Fiddich Glen Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1352 Fiddich Glen Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1352 Fiddich Glen Ln does offer parking.
Does 1352 Fiddich Glen Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1352 Fiddich Glen Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1352 Fiddich Glen Ln have a pool?
No, 1352 Fiddich Glen Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1352 Fiddich Glen Ln have accessible units?
No, 1352 Fiddich Glen Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1352 Fiddich Glen Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1352 Fiddich Glen Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1352 Fiddich Glen Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1352 Fiddich Glen Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
