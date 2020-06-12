Amenities
1352 Fiddich Glen Ln Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bed 3 1/2 Bath Town home just off I-80 - Just 25 minutes to down town SLC, this spacious town home has a 2 car garage, extra storage, master suite, spacious kitchen and large bedrooms. Just minutes to Kimball's Junction.
Financials:
Rent: $3500/month
Security Deposit: $3500/ OAC
Lease initiation fee: $150- one time
Application Fee: $50/person 18 and over
Pet Fee (if applicable): $200/animal, non-refundable
Pet Rent (if applicable): $50/animal/month
(RLNE4527774)