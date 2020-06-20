Amenities

1123 East Beehive Drive Available 07/01/20 Silver Creek Home - 9 bed, 4 bath, 2 car garage, 3300 Square foot home located in Silver Creek. Unfurnished and ready for move in. Both levels have a private entry, kitchen, laundry and den. Lower level has window wells for natural daylight and extra storage under the stairs and upstairs. Two 40 gallon water heaters to accommodate both living spaces. 2.43 Acres. Flat driveway with plenty of room for equipment, extra parking, etc.



Pets ok with additional deposit.



Year lease only, tenant pays ALL utilities.



Disclaimer: Please verify all information directly on www.mtnpm.com. Third party website listings may not always be up to date and reliable.



(RLNE5803662)