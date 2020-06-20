All apartments in Silver Summit
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

1123 East Beehive Drive

1123 Beehive Dr · (435) 649-6743
Location

1123 Beehive Dr, Silver Summit, UT 84098

Price and availability

9 Bedrooms

Unit 1123 East Beehive Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

9 Bed · 4 Bath · 3300 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1123 East Beehive Drive Available 07/01/20 Silver Creek Home - 9 bed, 4 bath, 2 car garage, 3300 Square foot home located in Silver Creek. Unfurnished and ready for move in. Both levels have a private entry, kitchen, laundry and den. Lower level has window wells for natural daylight and extra storage under the stairs and upstairs. Two 40 gallon water heaters to accommodate both living spaces. 2.43 Acres. Flat driveway with plenty of room for equipment, extra parking, etc.

Pets ok with additional deposit.

Year lease only, tenant pays ALL utilities.

Disclaimer: Please verify all information directly on www.mtnpm.com. Third party website listings may not always be up to date and reliable.

(RLNE5803662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 East Beehive Drive have any available units?
1123 East Beehive Drive has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1123 East Beehive Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1123 East Beehive Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 East Beehive Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1123 East Beehive Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1123 East Beehive Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1123 East Beehive Drive does offer parking.
Does 1123 East Beehive Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1123 East Beehive Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 East Beehive Drive have a pool?
No, 1123 East Beehive Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1123 East Beehive Drive have accessible units?
No, 1123 East Beehive Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 East Beehive Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1123 East Beehive Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1123 East Beehive Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1123 East Beehive Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
