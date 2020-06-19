Amenities

in unit laundry garage accessible

Unit Amenities in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible parking garage

New Townhome in Great Location - This new townhome is located on the banks of the Jordan River and is close to everything. It is close to the Costco (under construction), Lehi main, Redwood rd, close to Thanksgiving Point and the Silicon Slopes. Don't let this beautiful home pass you by.



Follow this link (https://www.snap-sale.net/mls/1666473?unbranded) to see a 3D matterport tour of the unit.



237 E Warbler Ct. Saratoga Springs, UT 84045

Rent Amount: $1495 / month

Deposit: $1495

Year built: 2018

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

2 Car Garage

Square Feet: 1347

Townhouse

Available: NOW



No holding available.

Water/sewer/garbage included.

Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

All kitchen appliances included.



NO PETS / NO SMOKERS (Don’t even call to ask)



https://www.homebasicspm.com/resources/rental-listings/



If you have a good rental history, decent financials, and a clean criminal background, please call Home Basics Real Estate at 720-210-5394 to schedule a time to view the home.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

Home Basics Real Estate supports, and is committed to, equal housing opportunity. We do not discriminate against anyone on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, or source of income.



