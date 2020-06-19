All apartments in Saratoga Springs
Find more places like 237 E Warbler Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saratoga Springs, UT
/
237 E Warbler Ct
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

237 E Warbler Ct

237 E Warbler Ct · (385) 985-3848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Saratoga Springs
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

237 E Warbler Ct, Saratoga Springs, UT 84045

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 237 E Warbler Ct · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1347 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
accessible
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
New Townhome in Great Location - This new townhome is located on the banks of the Jordan River and is close to everything. It is close to the Costco (under construction), Lehi main, Redwood rd, close to Thanksgiving Point and the Silicon Slopes. Don't let this beautiful home pass you by.

Follow this link (https://www.snap-sale.net/mls/1666473?unbranded) to see a 3D matterport tour of the unit.

237 E Warbler Ct. Saratoga Springs, UT 84045
Rent Amount: $1495 / month
Deposit: $1495
Year built: 2018
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
2 Car Garage
Square Feet: 1347
Townhouse
Available: NOW

No holding available.
Water/sewer/garbage included.
Washer/Dryer Hook Ups
All kitchen appliances included.

NO PETS / NO SMOKERS (Don’t even call to ask)

https://www.homebasicspm.com/resources/rental-listings/

If you have a good rental history, decent financials, and a clean criminal background, please call Home Basics Real Estate at 720-210-5394 to schedule a time to view the home.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY
Home Basics Real Estate supports, and is committed to, equal housing opportunity. We do not discriminate against anyone on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, or source of income.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5788721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 E Warbler Ct have any available units?
237 E Warbler Ct has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 237 E Warbler Ct currently offering any rent specials?
237 E Warbler Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 E Warbler Ct pet-friendly?
No, 237 E Warbler Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saratoga Springs.
Does 237 E Warbler Ct offer parking?
Yes, 237 E Warbler Ct does offer parking.
Does 237 E Warbler Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 237 E Warbler Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 E Warbler Ct have a pool?
No, 237 E Warbler Ct does not have a pool.
Does 237 E Warbler Ct have accessible units?
Yes, 237 E Warbler Ct has accessible units.
Does 237 E Warbler Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 E Warbler Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 237 E Warbler Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 E Warbler Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 237 E Warbler Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aldara Apartment Homes
1256 N Commerce Dr
Saratoga Springs, UT 84045

Similar Pages

Saratoga Springs 1 BedroomsSaratoga Springs 2 Bedrooms
Saratoga Springs Apartments with BalconySaratoga Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Saratoga Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UT
Taylorsville, UTMidvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTGrantsville, UT
Bluffdale, UTKearns, UTSpanish Fork, UTSyracuse, UTWest Point, UTHeber, UTSummit Park, UTPark City, UTSnyderville, UTProvo, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeBrigham Young University-Provo
LDS Business College
University of Utah
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity