34 Apartments for rent in Roy, UT with balcony
1 of 26
1 of 52
1 of 12
1 of 21
1 of 26
1 of 22
1 of 3
1 of 17
1 of 39
1 of 1
1 of 23
1 of 12
1 of 11
1 of 20
1 of 15
1 of 7
1 of 20
1 of 42
1 of 16
1 of 27
1 of 12
1 of 17
1 of 29
1 of 16
Roy still utilizes the same seven streets four going east to west and three going north to south that were originally laid out in the city center. Along the southern border of town lies Cousin Street, so named because at the time, every inhabitant on it was a cousin of the other. This may very well still be true but no one’s admitting it.
The soil may not be rich and the conditions may occasionally be quite harsh, but Roy, Utah has one magnificent thing going for itself: the lowest home prices in the state. It also has a gloriously impressive backyard, even if that soil isn’t ideal for strawberries and summer squash. Residents enjoy a remarkably outdoorsy lifestyle, thanks to a low cost of living and endless recreational opportunities. Utah may get a bad rap for a few reasons, some more warranted than others but none of them are in response to the activities afforded by the landscape. Mountains, valleys, deserts and lush lawns, Roy can proudly claim it has a taste of every setting. And though the winters may be heavy with snow and the summers high in heat, Roy is undeniably a t friendly town, happy to welcome all eager to pursue a quiet, safe living with the nuclear unit in tow. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Roy renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.