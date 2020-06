Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Riverton home with newly updated kitchen granite counter tops and laminate flooring. New carpet installed in the basement and all the bedrooms. Updated bathrooms with new tile floors and vanities. 2 car garage and RV Parking, fully fenced yard with back patio and sprinkler system that runs off of secondary water. The house also includes a water softener. This home is in a great neighborhood and close to the new Mountain Village shopping district. Within walking distance of great schools. The neighborhood also has several parks within walking distance along with trails. Easy Access to Mountain view corridor. Pets are welcome with a deposit.