1816 W Torlundy Dr S Unit 65

Gorgeous Upgraded Row End Townhome! - 1816 W Torlundy Dr S #65, Riverton, UT, 84065



$1650/ month,



3 Bedrooms,

2.5 Bathrooms,



1864 Square Feet,



2 Car Garage,



Large Living Room,

Large Bedrooms,

High End Wood Laminate Flooring,

Large Windows with Plenty of Natural Light,

Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Fridge, Gas Stove, and Microwave all Included,

Beautiful Kitchen with Plenty of Cabinet Space for Storage,

Double Sinks in Master Bath,

Washer and Dryer Included,

Walk In Closets,

Nest Thermostat and Ring Doorbell,

Central Air and Forced Heating,



Park/Playground Area with Barbecue/ Picnic Area



HOA takes care of Snow Removal,



Tenants are responsible for Gas & Electric,



NO PETS



Rent $1650.00

Security Deposit $1600 with $1300 Refundable,

$45 Application fee per applicant,

Credit/Criminal Checks,



Available June 11, 2020,



TEXT Kylee (801) 865-6488



*This property is professionally managed by Logic Property Management, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, and online application and payments.



No Pets Allowed



