Riverton, UT
1816 W Torlundy Dr S Unit 65
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1816 W Torlundy Dr S Unit 65

1816 W Torlundy Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1816 W Torlundy Dr, Riverton, UT 84065
Riverton East

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous Upgraded Row End Townhome! - 1816 W Torlundy Dr S #65, Riverton, UT, 84065

$1650/ month,

3 Bedrooms,
2.5 Bathrooms,

1864 Square Feet,

2 Car Garage,

Large Living Room,
Large Bedrooms,
High End Wood Laminate Flooring,
Large Windows with Plenty of Natural Light,
Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Fridge, Gas Stove, and Microwave all Included,
Beautiful Kitchen with Plenty of Cabinet Space for Storage,
Double Sinks in Master Bath,
Washer and Dryer Included,
Walk In Closets,
Nest Thermostat and Ring Doorbell,
Central Air and Forced Heating,

Park/Playground Area with Barbecue/ Picnic Area

HOA takes care of Snow Removal,

Tenants are responsible for Gas & Electric,

NO PETS

Rent $1650.00
Security Deposit $1600 with $1300 Refundable,
$45 Application fee per applicant,
Credit/Criminal Checks,

Available June 11, 2020,

TEXT Kylee (801) 865-6488

*This property is professionally managed by Logic Property Management, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, and online application and payments. ALERT: If you see an ad for this property on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our properties on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Logic Property Management.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4571959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 W Torlundy Dr S Unit 65 have any available units?
1816 W Torlundy Dr S Unit 65 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverton, UT.
What amenities does 1816 W Torlundy Dr S Unit 65 have?
Some of 1816 W Torlundy Dr S Unit 65's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 W Torlundy Dr S Unit 65 currently offering any rent specials?
1816 W Torlundy Dr S Unit 65 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 W Torlundy Dr S Unit 65 pet-friendly?
No, 1816 W Torlundy Dr S Unit 65 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverton.
Does 1816 W Torlundy Dr S Unit 65 offer parking?
Yes, 1816 W Torlundy Dr S Unit 65 does offer parking.
Does 1816 W Torlundy Dr S Unit 65 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1816 W Torlundy Dr S Unit 65 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 W Torlundy Dr S Unit 65 have a pool?
No, 1816 W Torlundy Dr S Unit 65 does not have a pool.
Does 1816 W Torlundy Dr S Unit 65 have accessible units?
No, 1816 W Torlundy Dr S Unit 65 does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 W Torlundy Dr S Unit 65 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1816 W Torlundy Dr S Unit 65 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1816 W Torlundy Dr S Unit 65 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1816 W Torlundy Dr S Unit 65 has units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

