1788 W. Torlundy Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Beautiful almost new town home in Riverton for rent. 2 car garage, 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath. Granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, huge master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bath has double sinks. Very open and spacious. The rent includes, high speed internet, water, garbage and lawn maintenance and snow removal. No pets and no smoking. 1 year lease. Call Heidi Anderson for showing. 801-599-4021

This town home is located on right off of the redwood road and Bangerter Hwy. Cardon Square Town homes. Very well managed community. Builder - Hamlet homes. Very spacious floor plan.