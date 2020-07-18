All apartments in Riverton
Location

1788 W Torlundy Dr, Riverton, UT 84065
Riverton East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1864 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful almost new town home in Riverton for rent. 2 car garage, 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath. Granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, huge master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bath has double sinks. Very open and spacious. The rent includes, high speed internet, water, garbage and lawn maintenance and snow removal. No pets and no smoking. 1 year lease. Call Heidi Anderson for showing. 801-599-4021
This town home is located on right off of the redwood road and Bangerter Hwy. Cardon Square Town homes. Very well managed community. Builder - Hamlet homes. Very spacious floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

