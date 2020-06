Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Cute 3 bed 2 bath mobile home in Meadowbrook Estates in Riverton. Washer dryer in unit and tons of off street parking! Close access to Bangerter Highway will get you where you need to go quickly! Great price for 3 bedrooms. Come take a look this unit will go quick!



Tenant pays all utilities, $5.00 Residential Utility Billing Fee and $13.00 Property Services Fee in addition to rent monthly. Sorry, no pets.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Not available for showing until 7/1/20. Please call on or after that date on the day you want to see it. Schedule a tour online at www.homeriver.com!



Availability subject to change. For the most up to date information please visit our website saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com. Save time by reviewing our requirements at www.saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com/application. Applications accepted immediately following advertisement of the property on a first come first serve basis.