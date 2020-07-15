All apartments in Riverton
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

12308 S. Aldara Road

12308 Aldara Road · (801) 654-0161 ext. 501
Location

12308 Aldara Road, Riverton, UT 84065
Riverton

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 12308 S. Aldara Road · Avail. Jul 31

$3,100

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 4709 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
media room
12308 S. Aldara Road Available 07/31/20 Large and beautiful home available AVAILABLE JULY 31ST - This beautiful and spacious 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom home is centrally located in Riverton, Utah. Only a 30 minute drive to downtown it is a perfect location for almost anyone. Everything you might need is only minutes away. It is walking distance from Southland Elementary, Oquirhh Hills Middle School and Riverton High School. There are a variety of shopping and restaurant options within a few miles including the District. Doctor offices and specialists are close by in the Riverton Hospital.

The large kitchen and living area is the heart of the home. Cooking with and for the family is easy with two ovens, a warming drawer, plenty of counter space and the convenient pantry. Enjoy the fireplace on a cold night and room to gather year-round. The custom playroom under the stairs captures the imagination of kids young and old with the hobbit door, working doorbell and multi-level playroom. The large bonus room above the garage has its own heater/AC unit and makes a perfect guest room or teenager suite with its own bathroom. The movie theater in the basement creates a relaxing evening at home as well as a great place to gather with friends and family. Enjoy the versatility of a laundry room on the main floor and in the basement. Ample storage, central vacuum, high quality cabinetry, granite counter tops and travertine floors throughout the home. The two garages are large enough to accommodate a motor home or boat as well as cars, tools, and other toys. This is a must see!

Please contact Scott for additional at (801) 654-0161 by text or phone or by email at scott@conceptproperty.com

Please note that we do run credit, criminal, and rental history verification. No smokers. Dog’s are permitted but there will be an additional rent per dog. No cats allowed. Residents will be responsible for all utilities including water, sewer, trash, gas, and electric. We appreciate your interest.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5891473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

