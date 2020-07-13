Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub key fob access playground

Experience living in one of the most extraordinary residential communities that Pleasant View has to offer; Designed with your life style in mind, The Cove at Pleasant View offers 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes. Located just minutes from I-15 and TRAX Station, restaurants, school, and entertainment, makes the perfect place to call home.



The Cove at Pleasant View offers the comfort and convenience to suit any lifestyle. Our Spacious floor plans include, beautiful GRANITE countertops, a full size washer and dryer, a large kitchen pantry, and a walk in closet, 9ft. ceilings, and 2 car garage. The Cove at Pleasant View provides a data package with High-Speed Internet and Satellite TV package.



All of our residents receive full access to the remarkable amenities. From the outdoor swimming pool, Tot-Lot, fitness center and much more, you will always be able to enjoy the community at The Cove at Pleasant View.



Call or email our professional on site staff to schedule a private tour of the community!