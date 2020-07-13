All apartments in Pleasant View
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes

255 W 2700 N · (707) 505-9810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

255 W 2700 N, Pleasant View, UT 84414
Pleasant View

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
key fob access
playground
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary residential communities that Pleasant View has to offer; Designed with your life style in mind, The Cove at Pleasant View offers 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes. Located just minutes from I-15 and TRAX Station, restaurants, school, and entertainment, makes the perfect place to call home.\n\nThe Cove at Pleasant View offers the comfort and convenience to suit any lifestyle. Our Spacious floor plans include, beautiful GRANITE countertops, a full size washer and dryer, a large kitchen pantry, and a walk in closet, 9ft. ceilings, and 2 car garage. The Cove at Pleasant View provides a data package with High-Speed Internet and Satellite TV package.\n\nAll of our residents receive full access to the remarkable amenities. From the outdoor swimming pool, Tot-Lot, fitness center and much more, you will always be able to enjoy the community at The Cove at Pleasant View.\n\nCall or email our professional on site staff to schedule a private tour of the community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months, 14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per Adult Applicant.
Deposit: $300.00
Move-in Fees: $200 lease initiation fee. Pro-rated rent. Media package: $100 per month. RLL: $10 per month, no pro-rates. Pet fees if applicable.
Additional: Renter's insurance required, If not provided, Renter's Limited Liability is charged, $10 per mth. Media package is required, $100 per mth.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100 for 1st pet and $100 for 2nd pet
fee: $250 for 1st pet and $150 for 2nd pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet monthly
restrictions: Up to 100 lbs. Breed restriction: AKITA, ALASKAN MALAMUTE, GERMAN SHEPHERD, BELGIAN MALINOIS, PRESA CANARIO OR CANARY MASTIFF, CANE CORSO OR ITALIAN MASTIFF, GREAT DANE, ROTTWEILER, CHOW CHOW, DOBERMAN PINSCHER, STRAFFORDSHIRE TERRIER, HUSKY BREEDS, PIT BULL BREEDS, WOLF HYBRIDS. No ferrets.
Parking Details: Attached 2 Car Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes have any available units?
Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant View, UT.
What amenities does Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes have?
Some of Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes is pet friendly.
Does Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes offer parking?
Yes, Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes offers parking.
Does Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes have a pool?
Yes, Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes has a pool.
Does Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes have accessible units?
No, Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes has units with air conditioning.

