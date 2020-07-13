Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes.

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months, 14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per Adult Applicant.
Deposit: $300.00
Move-in Fees: $200 lease initiation fee. Pro-rated rent. Media package: $100 per month. RLL: $10 per month, no pro-rates. Pet fees if applicable.
Additional: Renter's insurance required, If not provided, Renter's Limited Liability is charged, $10 per mth. Media package is required, $100 per mth.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100 for 1st pet and $100 for 2nd pet
fee: $250 for 1st pet and $150 for 2nd pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet monthly
restrictions: Up to 100 lbs. Breed restriction: AKITA, ALASKAN MALAMUTE, GERMAN SHEPHERD, BELGIAN MALINOIS, PRESA CANARIO OR CANARY MASTIFF, CANE CORSO OR ITALIAN MASTIFF, GREAT DANE, ROTTWEILER, CHOW CHOW, DOBERMAN PINSCHER, STRAFFORDSHIRE TERRIER, HUSKY BREEDS, PIT BULL BREEDS, WOLF HYBRIDS. No ferrets.