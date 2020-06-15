919 Mountain View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy Two Bedroom Cabin for Rent in Pinevalley- - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath, 1 Car Over sized Garage, Home in Pine Valley.



This Cozy Cabin is Adjacent to Dixie National Forest with multiple hiking and biking trails, and Pine Valley Reservoir. 75 miles from Zion National Park, 35 minute drive to St. George, UT.



Fully renovated; All new electrical and plumbing in the last year. New carpet, Hardwood floor, tile and appliances. Jeld-Wen wood/aluminum clad windows. Knotty Alder interior doors and trim. Custom kitchen, all new fixtures and hardware, Has the rustic feel of Log Cabin but with modern amenities. 2 bedroom with full bath, kitchen, dining and wood burning fireplace. Loft (second bedroom) has a quiet lounging area with TV and can also sleep 4 additional people comfortably. Large covered Redwood deck in front and back for those beautiful evenings and fresh Mountain Air. Large back yard for games or can accommodate tents or small trailer for outdoor camping. Front and side yard fully landscaped with split rail cedar fencing.



Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com.

No Pets



