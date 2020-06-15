All apartments in Pine Valley
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

919 Mountain View Drive

919 East Mountain View Drive · (435) 628-1678
Location

919 East Mountain View Drive, Pine Valley, UT 84781

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 919 Mountain View Drive · Avail. now

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cozy Two Bedroom Cabin for Rent in Pinevalley- - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath, 1 Car Over sized Garage, Home in Pine Valley.

This Cozy Cabin is Adjacent to Dixie National Forest with multiple hiking and biking trails, and Pine Valley Reservoir. 75 miles from Zion National Park, 35 minute drive to St. George, UT.

Fully renovated; All new electrical and plumbing in the last year. New carpet, Hardwood floor, tile and appliances. Jeld-Wen wood/aluminum clad windows. Knotty Alder interior doors and trim. Custom kitchen, all new fixtures and hardware, Has the rustic feel of Log Cabin but with modern amenities. 2 bedroom with full bath, kitchen, dining and wood burning fireplace. Loft (second bedroom) has a quiet lounging area with TV and can also sleep 4 additional people comfortably. Large covered Redwood deck in front and back for those beautiful evenings and fresh Mountain Air. Large back yard for games or can accommodate tents or small trailer for outdoor camping. Front and side yard fully landscaped with split rail cedar fencing.

Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com.
No Pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5261941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Mountain View Drive have any available units?
919 Mountain View Drive has a unit available for $1,520 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 919 Mountain View Drive have?
Some of 919 Mountain View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Mountain View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
919 Mountain View Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Mountain View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 919 Mountain View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Valley.
Does 919 Mountain View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 919 Mountain View Drive does offer parking.
Does 919 Mountain View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 Mountain View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Mountain View Drive have a pool?
No, 919 Mountain View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 919 Mountain View Drive have accessible units?
No, 919 Mountain View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Mountain View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 Mountain View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 919 Mountain View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 919 Mountain View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
