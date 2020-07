14 Apartments for rent in Payson, UT with parking

Did you know Payson, Utah, was where most of where the 1984 movie version of "Footloose" was filmed? Lots of local destinations make an appearance in the movie -- including Payson High School and Sudie's, a famous local carwash.

Like many towns in Utah, Payson was founded by the Latter-day Saints (around 1850). Payson was once home to the Utah-Idaho Sugar Company's sugar beet processing factory, one of the biggest and most productive sugar beet factories in the region. Today, the factory is closed and dismantled, but Payson still enjoys a thriving economy and a community with a rich cultural heritage. Payson is a beautiful and relaxing place to live, and if you're looking for a nice community out west, Payson might do just the trick. See more