14 Apartments for rent in Payson, UT with parking

Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Eversage
752 North 400 West Street, Payson, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
549 S MAIN ST
549 South Main Street, Payson, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
728 sqft
*Summer Special $850 for the first 3 Month. $950 thereafter.* Newly renovated wonderful 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Basement Apartment in the Heart of Payson. Complete with a tranquil backyard to take in a bit of nature.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1372 S 1050 W BSMT
1372 1050 West, Payson, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
Modern 1 bedroom BSMT apartment for rent - 1372 South 1050 West (BSMT) Payson, UT 84651 1 Bed/1 Bath 600 Sq Ft $850.00 - Monthly Rent $850.
Results within 5 miles of Payson

1 of 15

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
595 S 340 W
595 S 340 W, Lake Shore, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
595 S 340 W Available 06/01/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home - This adorable Spanish Fork home will be ready for move in June 1, 2020.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
713 South 110 West
713 S 110 W, Lake Shore, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1667 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse, Great Location, 2 Car Garage - 3bd/2.5ba. Open Floor Plan, Walk in closet in the master bedroom, Central air, Two car garage. Includes Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave. 1667 sqft. Access to community playground.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
199 E 730 N
199 E 730 N, Salem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1070 sqft
Brand New Salem Townhome! - New townhome with beautiful finishes is ready for you. Located in a great new community in Salem in a well maintained HOA you will not want to miss out on this one. Two bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, with two car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Payson

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
559 E Center St
559 East Center Street, Spanish Fork, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
920 sqft
559 E Center St Available 08/01/20 Great Duplex on Center Street. - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is perfectly located in Spanish Fork on Center Street.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
600 W 400 S
600 West 400 South, Springville, UT
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1200 sqft
600 W 400 S Available 08/17/20 Great 3-Bed, 2-Bath Condos in The Village on 4th. MODEL UNIT ONLY. This unit is not available. Leasing for Mid-August or Later. - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2542 W 500 S #7
2542 W 500 S, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1323 sqft
Brookline Condo Move In Ready - Located in Brookline HOA with clubhouse & pool, basic channels & internet provided, 1-car detached garage all kitchen appliances included, fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
2112 E HERITAGE DR
2112 E Heritage Dr, Spanish Fork, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3376 sqft
Welcome home to the greatest rental property you'll ever find. We are looking for the greatest tenant(s) on the face of the earth to occupy this fully finished, incredibly appointed property.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
1559 South 2000 East
1559 South 2000 East Street, Spanish Fork, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2600 sqft
Lovely pet friendly home in quiet Spanish Fork neighborhood. Five bedrooms, 3 bathrooms plus an office/den. Formal living room and open floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with plenty of cabinets and pantry. Beautiful granite counter tops.

1 of 23

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
508 S 625 West St
508 S 625 W, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1200 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.villageon4th.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($134.

1 of 18

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
655 S 800 W
655 South 800 West, Springville, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2192 sqft
655 S 800 W Available 05/08/20 4 Bed Home in Springville - *Nice fenced yard* - Nice home in Springville 655 S 800 W Springville, UT 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath 2,192 Sq. Ft. $1,850 Rent - monthly $1,850 Deposit (O.A.C.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Poolstone
1078 E 900 S
1078 East 900 South Street, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1260 sqft
Large Duplex with Backyard - Come check out this cozy unit! The home sports its own fireplace, washer and dryer hook ups, and a driveway so parking is a breeze.
City Guide for Payson, UT

Did you know Payson, Utah, was where most of where the 1984 movie version of "Footloose" was filmed? Lots of local destinations make an appearance in the movie -- including Payson High School and Sudie's, a famous local carwash.

Like many towns in Utah, Payson was founded by the Latter-day Saints (around 1850). Payson was once home to the Utah-Idaho Sugar Company's sugar beet processing factory, one of the biggest and most productive sugar beet factories in the region. Today, the factory is closed and dismantled, but Payson still enjoys a thriving economy and a community with a rich cultural heritage. Payson is a beautiful and relaxing place to live, and if you're looking for a nice community out west, Payson might do just the trick. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Payson, UT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Payson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

