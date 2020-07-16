1372 S 1050 W BSMT

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Modern 1 bedroom BSMT apartment for rent - 1372 South 1050 West (BSMT)

Payson, UT 84651



1 Bed/1 Bath

600 Sq Ft

$850.00 - Monthly Rent

$850.00 - Security Deposit * OAC - An additional deposit may be required for poor credit/rental history



NO SMOKERS/VAPERS - NO ANIMALS



This unit has a beautiful modern aesthetic. The stained concrete floors give it a nice flow and make it a breeze to keep clean! The unit has white, flat panel cabinets & brand new appliances, including a washer & dryer. The unit offers off street parking and a private entrance.



Enjoy the convenience of being close to I-15, Walmart, shopping, and plenty of places to dine.



Tenant will pay a flat $100 per month for power, gas, garbage, water, sewer, and internet.

Tenant will be required to have renters insurance. Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)



***Application instructions: Go to www.utahrentals.com and fill out an application for each adult. The charge per application is $35 and is non-refundable, once the application has been processed. Make sure you pick the correct property you are applying for and attach a copy of your ID and pay stubs, these are required before your application will be processed. There is a $150 lease initiation fee upon approval, this is charged prior to move in.***



Text Hollie at 801-573-4882 to schedule showings!



No Pets Allowed



