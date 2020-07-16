All apartments in Payson
Find more places like 1372 S 1050 W BSMT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Payson, UT
/
1372 S 1050 W BSMT
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:57 PM

1372 S 1050 W BSMT

1372 1050 West · (801) 573-4882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Payson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1372 1050 West, Payson, UT 84651

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1372 S 1050 W BSMT · Avail. now

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Modern 1 bedroom BSMT apartment for rent - 1372 South 1050 West (BSMT)
Payson, UT 84651

1 Bed/1 Bath
600 Sq Ft
$850.00 - Monthly Rent
$850.00 - Security Deposit * OAC - An additional deposit may be required for poor credit/rental history

NO SMOKERS/VAPERS - NO ANIMALS

This unit has a beautiful modern aesthetic. The stained concrete floors give it a nice flow and make it a breeze to keep clean! The unit has white, flat panel cabinets & brand new appliances, including a washer & dryer. The unit offers off street parking and a private entrance.

Enjoy the convenience of being close to I-15, Walmart, shopping, and plenty of places to dine.

Tenant will pay a flat $100 per month for power, gas, garbage, water, sewer, and internet.
Tenant will be required to have renters insurance. Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)

***Application instructions: Go to www.utahrentals.com and fill out an application for each adult. The charge per application is $35 and is non-refundable, once the application has been processed. Make sure you pick the correct property you are applying for and attach a copy of your ID and pay stubs, these are required before your application will be processed. There is a $150 lease initiation fee upon approval, this is charged prior to move in.***

Text Hollie at 801-573-4882 to schedule showings!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5432054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1372 S 1050 W BSMT have any available units?
1372 S 1050 W BSMT has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1372 S 1050 W BSMT have?
Some of 1372 S 1050 W BSMT's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1372 S 1050 W BSMT currently offering any rent specials?
1372 S 1050 W BSMT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1372 S 1050 W BSMT pet-friendly?
No, 1372 S 1050 W BSMT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Payson.
Does 1372 S 1050 W BSMT offer parking?
Yes, 1372 S 1050 W BSMT offers parking.
Does 1372 S 1050 W BSMT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1372 S 1050 W BSMT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1372 S 1050 W BSMT have a pool?
No, 1372 S 1050 W BSMT does not have a pool.
Does 1372 S 1050 W BSMT have accessible units?
No, 1372 S 1050 W BSMT does not have accessible units.
Does 1372 S 1050 W BSMT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1372 S 1050 W BSMT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1372 S 1050 W BSMT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1372 S 1050 W BSMT does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1372 S 1050 W BSMT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eversage
752 North 400 West Street
Payson, UT 84651

Similar Pages

Payson 3 BedroomsPayson Apartments with Garages
Payson Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UT
Taylorsville, UTMidvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTPleasant Grove, UTHolladay, UTLehi, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UT
Saratoga Springs, UTBluffdale, UTEagle Mountain, UTKearns, UTSummit Park, UTProvo, UTPark City, UTSpanish Fork, UTSnyderville, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeBrigham Young University-Provo
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity