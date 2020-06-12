All apartments in Logan
93 Penny Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

93 Penny Lane

93 Penny Lane · (435) 755-8689
Location

93 Penny Lane, Logan, UT 84341
Bridger

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 93 Penny Lane · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
3 bed/1.5 bath Townhouse - Cozy 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom town home with a 2 car garage features forced air/heating, washer/dryer hook ups and is equipped with lots of storage in the unit and in the garage it also includes a private fenced patio area. You will have access to amenities such as the Clubhouse with tennis/basket ball courts, playgrounds and walking paths. There is a bus stop that is a 1 minute walk from this unit and is on route #9

Animal Policy: NO
Utilities in Tenants Name: City of Logan, Dominion Energy
No month-to-month leases.
Lease Initiation: $150
Re-key:$75
Renters insurance is required we provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.
Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months. This is $10 month.
NO smoking inside or on the property.
See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.
For questions regarding leasing please call 435-755-8689 option 2

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2427632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 Penny Lane have any available units?
93 Penny Lane has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 93 Penny Lane have?
Some of 93 Penny Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 Penny Lane currently offering any rent specials?
93 Penny Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 Penny Lane pet-friendly?
No, 93 Penny Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Logan.
Does 93 Penny Lane offer parking?
Yes, 93 Penny Lane does offer parking.
Does 93 Penny Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 93 Penny Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 Penny Lane have a pool?
No, 93 Penny Lane does not have a pool.
Does 93 Penny Lane have accessible units?
No, 93 Penny Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 93 Penny Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 93 Penny Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 93 Penny Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 93 Penny Lane has units with air conditioning.
