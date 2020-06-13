45 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Layton, UT
If you hold a grudge against taxes (who doesn't though), Layton may be the city for you. In the 1890s, Layton's citizens protested against having to pay taxes to nearby Kaysville, taking the case all the way to the Supreme Court and winning.
Layton is a city in Davis County, Utah, with a population of 67,311. It was founded by a Mormon named Christopher Layton in the 1850s. It has a large mall and a heritage museum in addition to a smattering of shops and restaurants around town, leaving locals with an array of options to keep them busy. You definitely wont feel overwhelmed with options in Layton, but it is a nice place to call home once youre ready to settle into a laid-back groove. Homes are wallet-friendly, and with the two cities nearby, you have access to an airport, nightlife, and urban adventure without being in the thick of it all. See more
Finding an apartment in Layton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.