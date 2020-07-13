/
pet friendly apartments
39 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in West Point, UT
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
34 Units Available
West Point
The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West, West Point, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1388 sqft
The Pointe is a brand-new apartment community crafted to accommodate the concept of delightful West Point living.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
West Point
157 S 2775 W
157 North 2775 West, West Point, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2400 sqft
Watch the Video Tour! **For Pet information Call the office @ www.WestPropertyManagement.NET Click on Rental Search and Scroll down Beautiful 3-bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of West Point
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
5 Units Available
The Cove on Bruce Street
400 N Bruce St, Clearfield, UT
2 Bedrooms
$955
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cove on Bruce Street in Clearfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
Clearfield Station Apartments
1342 S 950, Clearfield, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clearfield Station Apartments in Clearfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
10 Units Available
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,002
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
874 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1498 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,457
1152 sqft
Luxurious touches in apartments include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Playground, pool, and round-the-clock gym on site. Less than half a mile to Vae View Park. Easy access to I-15 for commuters.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,042
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
731 West 650 North
731 West 650 North, Clearfield, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1914 sqft
Clearfield 4 bed, 2 bath Single family home - 4 bed, 2 bath split level Newly remodeled interior. Carpet, paint, appliances, countertops Large shop in back of house. Plenty of off street parking. Quiet neighborhood. Pets: 1 pet max up to 45 lbs.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sunset
2354 N 350 W
2354 North 350 West, Sunset, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This fantastic home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15, 300 North & Train Watch Park! It offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom spread
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
420 West 150 North
420 West 150 North, Clearfield, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1838 sqft
Please call 801-666-2446 to register to view this property today! This home is centrally located near local restaurants and shopping centers with easy nearby access to the 15 Freeway.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1446 South Big Horn Lane
1446 S Bighorn Ln, Syracuse, UT
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
4600 sqft
1446 South Big Horn Lane Available 08/01/20 Magical And Magnificent Brand New Home - This gorgeous and gigantic home is available soon and will not last long! Home has never been lived in and is apart of the Sensational Simpson Springs Community
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunset
2537 N 350 W
2537 North 350 West, Sunset, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1050 sqft
2537 N 350 W Available 08/07/20 Beautiful single level home with fenced yard - Large covered patio in fenced backyard. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom single level home with an open layout. Fenced back yard and mature shade trees. 1 car garage. Swamp cooler.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1457 North 1850 West
1457 North 1850 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2100 sqft
*Move In Special* 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Layton - Move In Now And Get Half Off First Months Rent!! 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2100 square foot single-family home.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5983 S 3850 W
5983 South 3850 West, Roy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2800 sqft
Available Immediately!! Home- 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Clinton
652 W 800 N # 10
652 W 800 N, Clearfield, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
652 W 800 N #10 - Beautiful updated townhome in Clinton. As you enter the home you will immediately notice how spacious the layout is. It has an open living and dining room area. Just the right amount of kitchen cabinets and countertop space.
1 of 20
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2918 North 1175 West
2918 North 1175 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1445 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom Townhouse In Layton - Newly remodeled three bedroom two bath, 1445 square feet located in Parkway Village. Brand new paint throughout the ENTIRE home, luxury vinyl flooring downstairs, and brand new epoxy floor in garage.
1 of 23
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
5416 South 3375 West
5416 South 3375 West, Roy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1527 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home, 2 family rooms, 2 car garage - Beautiful and spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home located in Roy. East facing backyard, plenty of shade in afternoon. RV parking, sandbox, irrigated garden plots, secondary water.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2852 W 3975 S Apt 35B
2852 West 3975 South, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1133 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This lovely townhome features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Midland Drive & I-15. It offers 3 bedrooms and 1.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Village Cottages
1862 West 1225 South
1862 Dallas Street, Syracuse, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,925
2200 sqft
Big Bright And Beautiful Syracuse Home - This five bedroom three bath is coming soon. Darling closed in front porch with a gorgeous garden to enjoy summer nights. Three big bedrooms upstairs, with a bright open kitchen, and large living room.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
5248 South 3100 West
5248 South 3100 West, Roy, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,045
2576 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Roy! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
761 East 300 South
761 East 300 South, Clearfield, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2050 sqft
761 East 300 South Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom 2 bath Pet Friendly Home - Covered parking fenced yard and pets are welcome in this home. This will be ready for pictures and showing on 7-24-20. Long term lease available. (RLNE5921518)
Results within 10 miles of West Point
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,070
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
