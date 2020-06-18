All apartments in Kearns
Find more places like 5695 W Rose Ridge Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kearns, UT
/
5695 W Rose Ridge Ln
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

5695 W Rose Ridge Ln

5695 W Rose Ridge Ln · (801) 980-2009 ext. 000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kearns
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

5695 W Rose Ridge Ln, Kearns, UT 84118
Kearns

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5695 W Rose Ridge Ln · Avail. Jul 1

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
5695 W Rose Ridge Ln Available 07/01/20 Brand New 3 bedroom townhome in West Valley! - Newly built townhouse with beautiful granite counter tops, upgrades, laminate floors, carpet, FRESH paint and beautiful cabinetry with a large master suite. Steps away from the newly built town home is a playground and community park. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, tucked away unit with great privacy! 9 foot vaulted ceilings provide a spacious open concept feel. You will love this location right off 5600 W and 5400 S near endless stores, shops, and great schools! Don't let this one slip by as it will go fast! To schedule a showing please call us at 801-980-2009 or visit our website rentfromboardwalk.com to see more information and a virtual tour on this home. If this home does not suit your needs please check out the other fantastic properties we have listed on our website.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (801) 980-2009.

PET RULE: **Pets Negotiable** We use a third-party pet policy service, all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://boardwalkpm.petscreening.com

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12 month preferred

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: Applications are found on our website www.RentFromBoardwalk.com Save time by reviewing our rental criteria at www.bwprentals.com/qualify

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

Each tenant 18 and older must fill out a separate application
* $40 for online applications/ $50 for applications filled out in the office

SECURITY DEPOSIT:
$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee
$1695 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

(RLNE4306013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5695 W Rose Ridge Ln have any available units?
5695 W Rose Ridge Ln has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5695 W Rose Ridge Ln have?
Some of 5695 W Rose Ridge Ln's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5695 W Rose Ridge Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5695 W Rose Ridge Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5695 W Rose Ridge Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5695 W Rose Ridge Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5695 W Rose Ridge Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5695 W Rose Ridge Ln does offer parking.
Does 5695 W Rose Ridge Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5695 W Rose Ridge Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5695 W Rose Ridge Ln have a pool?
No, 5695 W Rose Ridge Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5695 W Rose Ridge Ln have accessible units?
No, 5695 W Rose Ridge Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5695 W Rose Ridge Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5695 W Rose Ridge Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5695 W Rose Ridge Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5695 W Rose Ridge Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5695 W Rose Ridge Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kearns 3 BedroomsKearns Apartments with Garage
Kearns Apartments with GymKearns Dog Friendly Apartments
Kearns Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UT
South Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTSpanish Fork, UT
Syracuse, UTWest Point, UTHeber, UTSouth Ogden, UTSummit Park, UTPark City, UTSnyderville, UTHarrisville, UTProvo, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeBrigham Young University-Provo
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Weber State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity