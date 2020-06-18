Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated playground carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

5695 W Rose Ridge Ln Available 07/01/20 Brand New 3 bedroom townhome in West Valley! - Newly built townhouse with beautiful granite counter tops, upgrades, laminate floors, carpet, FRESH paint and beautiful cabinetry with a large master suite. Steps away from the newly built town home is a playground and community park. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, tucked away unit with great privacy! 9 foot vaulted ceilings provide a spacious open concept feel. You will love this location right off 5600 W and 5400 S near endless stores, shops, and great schools! Don't let this one slip by as it will go fast! To schedule a showing please call us at 801-980-2009 or visit our website rentfromboardwalk.com to see more information and a virtual tour on this home. If this home does not suit your needs please check out the other fantastic properties we have listed on our website.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (801) 980-2009.



PET RULE: **Pets Negotiable** We use a third-party pet policy service, all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://boardwalkpm.petscreening.com



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 12 month preferred



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: Applications are found on our website www.RentFromBoardwalk.com Save time by reviewing our rental criteria at www.bwprentals.com/qualify



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours



Each tenant 18 and older must fill out a separate application

* $40 for online applications/ $50 for applications filled out in the office



SECURITY DEPOSIT:

$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee

$1695 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



(RLNE4306013)