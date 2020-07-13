55 Apartments for rent in Kaysville, UT with parking

Apartment List
1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
1429 South Sunset Drive
1429 Sunset Drive, Kaysville, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2974 sqft
For lease is a beautiful 5 bed home in Kaysville! Home features: -Wood burning stove -Open floor plan - Lots of storage space - Huge Kitchen! -W/d hook ups - Nice sized rooms - Luxurious master bath - His and her walk in closets in master
Results within 1 mile of Kaysville
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 03:57pm
9 Units Available
Legacy Cottages
250 N Adamswood Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
930 sqft
Welcome to Legacy Cottages of Layton, an active 55+ Senior Living Community! Where every apartment home has been thoughtfully designed to embrace a carefree, enjoyable lifestyle for those 55 years and better.
Results within 5 miles of Kaysville
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Avanti at Farmington Station
736 W State St, Farmington, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,110
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1413 sqft
Conveniently situated near Station Park and Lagoon. Close proximity to I-15 and FrontRunner. Units feature granite countertops, modern kitchen with pantry, and Vivint Smart Home System. Pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Dog park.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
1 Unit Available
Clearfield Station Apartments
1342 S 950, Clearfield, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clearfield Station Apartments in Clearfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
10 Units Available
Fox Creek
1656 N Hill Field Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$982
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
889 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in a well-maintained community with covered parking and fitness room. Furnished apartments come with bathtubs, air conditioning and fireplaces. Clubhouse, hot tub and package receiving services. Near James E. Woodward Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,457
1152 sqft
Luxurious touches in apartments include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Playground, pool, and round-the-clock gym on site. Less than half a mile to Vae View Park. Easy access to I-15 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Park Lane Village
500 North Broadway, Farmington, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,013
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1142 sqft
Select units have granite countertops, large walk-in closets, complete appliance package and assigned covered parking. Splash park, basketball court, fire pit and gym. Just a few steps from the Light Rail Transportation. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,042
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
509 E 950 N
509 E 950 N, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1553 sqft
Townhome for rent in Layton, Utah. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, laundry room, and 2-car garage. No smoking. No pets. Contact Terry Venable at 801-628-2727.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Kara
2776 S 1550 W
2776 South 1550 West, Syracuse, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3000 sqft
2776 S. 1550 W. Syracuse - Lovely family home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bath, 2 car garage, office room and family room and possible work out room or 5th bedroom Beautiful neighborhood. Must have a 600 or higher credit score. No pets or smokers.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
142 E State St
142 East State Street, Farmington, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2506 sqft
142 E State St Available 08/08/20 Beautiful 4 Bd 2 Ba Home in Farmington - Very Nice 4 Bedroom Home. Hardwood Flooring. Large Windows for Natural Lighting. Main Level: Spacious Front Room with Hardwood Floors and Bay Windows.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1457 North 1850 West
1457 North 1850 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2100 sqft
*Move In Special* 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Layton - Move In Now And Get Half Off First Months Rent!! 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2100 square foot single-family home.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Continental Estates1
125 West 620 South - 7
125 W 620 S, Farmington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1936 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath town-home located in a fantastic location in Farmington, right off the freeway. Offers a open floor plan with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and modern fixtures.

1 of 50

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1804 East Whitetail Drive
1804 East Whitetail Drive, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
**Half Off Special**Spacious and Modern Three Bedroom Four Bath Townhouse - Move in now and receive half of your first months rent.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2596 N 1600 E
2596 North 1600 East, Layton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1672 sqft
4 Bed 2 Bath House for Rent in Layton - 4 Bed 2 Bath House for Rent in Layton Rent $1595/mo Base Deposit $1595 Pet Deposit $300 per pet plus a month pet fee of $35 per pet. Attached two car garage, roomy kitchen and dining area.

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2918 North 1175 West
2918 North 1175 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1445 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom Townhouse In Layton - Newly remodeled three bedroom two bath, 1445 square feet located in Parkway Village. Brand new paint throughout the ENTIRE home, luxury vinyl flooring downstairs, and brand new epoxy floor in garage.

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Lakeview Hills
567 South Spencer Way
567 Spencer Way, Farmington, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,095
3939 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This extraordinary home features an open floor plan, and is conveniently located minutes from I-15 and shopping.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
761 East 300 South
761 East 300 South, Clearfield, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2050 sqft
761 East 300 South Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom 2 bath Pet Friendly Home - Covered parking fenced yard and pets are welcome in this home. This will be ready for pictures and showing on 7-24-20. Long term lease available. (RLNE5921518)

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
3148 North White Tail Way - 1
3148 N Whitetail Way, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1450 sqft
Beautiful townhome in perfect location! Close to HAFB and walking distance to elementary school. Upgraded laminate flooring and granite countertops. 2 car garage. Fenced in patio area for privacy, and lots of common area with sidewalks.
Results within 10 miles of Kaysville
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
34 Units Available
West Point
The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West, West Point, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1388 sqft
The Pointe is a brand-new apartment community crafted to accommodate the concept of delightful West Point living.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
10 Units Available
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,002
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
874 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
5 Units Available
The Cove on Bruce Street
400 N Bruce St, Clearfield, UT
2 Bedrooms
$955
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cove on Bruce Street in Clearfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
30 Units Available
Hampton Place
950 N Cutler Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,163
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1257 sqft
This upscale community is in the North Salt Lake neighborhood. On-site playground, two dog parks, pool, and a fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, open concept designs, and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
8 Units Available
Cherry Lane Apartments
2727 S 625 W, Bountiful, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1059 sqft
Peaceful community close to recreation, transportation and major employers. 24 hour maintenance, swimming pool, playground and fitness center. Units feature A/C, bathtub and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly!
City Guide for Kaysville, UT

Kaysville City proudly promotes shopping local, with nearly 1000 locally owned businesses within the city limits. Of these, a full 40 are beauty salons. True story, be ready to look pretty.

Only a 20-minute drive from downtown Salt Lake City, Kaysville is a time capsule of a town that has stubbornly maintained its small-town appeal and constant community spirit, despite steady growth.  Kaysvillians take pride in their hotdog-, baseball-, apple-pie brand of Americana and serve it up regularly in huge, Hungry-Man portions. Then, they pester you with offers of seconds. There are parades to see, community events to attend and even historical monuments to visit. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kaysville, UT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kaysville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

